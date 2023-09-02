METALLICA Plays Abbreviated Set In Phoenix, Reportedly Due To JAMES HETFIELD's 'Vocal Issues'

METALLICA played an abbreviated set last night (Friday, September 1) in Glendale, Arizona, apparently due to "vocal issues" suffered by the band's frontman James Hetfield.

According to Ed Masley of the Arizona Republic, METALLICA's 14-song set at State Farm Stadium was two tracks shorter than every other opening night since the "M72" tour hit the States, with all previous shows featuring a set-closing "Master Of Puppets" after "Seek & Destroy". METALLICA also appeared to roll tape on the intro to "The Day That Never Comes" before switching to "Hardwired" as the twelfth song of the set.

Masley wrote in his review of the concert: "Hetfield did appear to relinquish his lead-singing duties to the audience more often as the night wore on, but I thought it was just to make the crowd feel more like part of the performance."

According to Setlist.fm, METALLICA cut "The Day That Never Comes" and "Master Of Puppets" from the set due to James's vocal problems.

YouTube user Stadia Vlogs shared video of the "Seek & Destroy" performance from last night's concert and he included the following message: "METALLICA played 'Seek & Destroy' as their last song for their Friday show in Glendale Arizona at State Farm Stadium. They were supposed to play 'Master Of Puppets' last, but James started losing his voice. Hopefully it returns by Sunday."

METALLICA's setlist for the September 1 show at State Farm Stadium was as follows:

01. Creeping Death

02. Harvester Of Sorrow

03. Holier Than Thou

04. King Nothing

05. Lux Æterna

06. Too Far Gone?

07. Fade To Black

08. Shadows Follow

09. Orion

10. Nothing Else Matters

11. Sad But True

12. Hardwired

13. Fuel

14. Seek & Destroy

The "M72" tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

METALLICA is visiting a total of 22 different cities around the world and playing two nights in each city.

Opening acts include FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ICE NINE KILLS, MAMMOTH WVH, PANTERA, ARCHITECTS, GRETA VAN FLEET and VOLBEAT.

METALLICA promises fans who purchase a two-day ticket that they won't see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs spanning the band's 40-plus-year career.

Each weekend offers a variety of "Enhanced Experiences", ranging from access to a meet-and-greet, production and stage tour, food and beverage in the "Black Box" lounge to early entry into the venue and the Snake Pit. The very popular "Black Laminate" is back, now known as the "I Disappear Ticket", and is the ultimate pass for the fan who wants to run away with METALLICA for multiple weekends.

A single "I Disappear" ticket purchase gives you access to as many of METALLICA's 46 headlining tour dates across Europe and North America in 2023 and 2024 as you choose. You decide how many shows you'd like to attend around the world, and for how long, and METALLICA will make it as easy as possible.