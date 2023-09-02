METALLICA Postpones Second Phoenix Concert After JAMES HETFIELD Tests Positive For COVID-19

METALLICA has been forced to postpone its previously announced September 3 concert in Glendale, Arizona to September 9 after frontman James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19.

The band was set to perform at State Farm Stadium as part of its two-night shows for the "M72" world tour. Hetfield and his bandmates had just played for tens of thousands of fans in Glendale on Friday night (September 1).

Earlier today, METALLICA shared a photo of James's positive COVID-19 test and released the following statement: "We're very sorry to report that tomorrow's scheduled 'M72' date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as unfortunately Covid has caught up with James. We're extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused for you; we look forward to returning to complete the 'M72' No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday.

"All tickets for September 3 will be honored at the September 9 show. For more information, including refund details if you cannot join next weekend, please visit SeatGeek.com. Keep your eyes on Metallica.com and our socials for additional details and updates.

"PS: All M72 Weekend Takeover events scheduled for today and tomorrow (9/2 and 9/3) are still happening."

METALLICA played an abbreviated set on Friday in Glendale, apparently due to Hetfield's "vocal issues".

According to Ed Masley of the Arizona Republic, METALLICA's 14-song set at State Farm Stadium was two tracks shorter than every other opening night since the "M72" tour hit the States, with all previous shows featuring a set-closing "Master Of Puppets" after "Seek & Destroy". METALLICA also appeared to roll tape on the intro to "The Day That Never Comes" before switching to "Hardwired" as the twelfth song of the set.

Masley wrote in his review of the concert: "Hetfield did appear to relinquish his lead-singing duties to the audience more often as the night wore on, but I thought it was just to make the crowd feel more like part of the performance."

According to Setlist.fm, METALLICA cut "The Day That Never Comes" and "Master Of Puppets" from the set due to James's vocal problems.

YouTube user Stadia Vlogs shared video of the "Seek & Destroy" performance from last night's concert and he included the following message: "METALLICA played 'Seek & Destroy' as their last song for their Friday show in Glendale Arizona at State Farm Stadium. They were supposed to play 'Master Of Puppets' last, but James started losing his voice. Hopefully it returns by Sunday."

The "M72" tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage.

METALLICA is visiting a total of 22 different cities around the world and playing two nights in each city.

Opening acts include FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ICE NINE KILLS, MAMMOTH WVH, PANTERA, ARCHITECTS, GRETA VAN FLEET and VOLBEAT.