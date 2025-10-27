METALLICA Shares 'Sad But True' Pro-Shot Performance Video From San Francisco's 'Dreamfest' Benefit Concert

METALLICA played a 12-song set on October 15 at San Francisco, California's Chase Center as part of Salesforce's annual Dreamfest fundraising event for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

Professionally filmed video of the "Sad But True" performance from the Dreamfest show can be seen below.

Tickets for the concert, which also included the pop sensation Benson Boone, started at $1,500 at www.theconcertforkids.org.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Dreamfest began inside San Francisco's Chase Center with a VIP cocktail reception.

METALLICA took the stage as a buffet, interactive experiences and more were set up throughout the venue.

"We're here to have some fun, so join us," METALLICA frontman James Hetfield said following opening track, "Creeping Death".

"Welcome to the Dreamfest party. Where did you all come from?" Hetfield asked,. "Whether you came from far away or down the street, we're happy you're here."

The band's setlist was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Creeping Death

02. For Whom The Bell Tolls

03. Fuel

04. The Memory Remains

05. The Unforgiven

06. Sad But True

07. Wherever I May Roam

08. Nothing Else Matters

09. Seek & Destroy

10. One

11. Master Of Puppets

12. Enter Sandman

When the concert was first announced in August, METALLICA said in a statement: "We're honored to announce that we've once again been asked to play at Dreamfest, the concert benefiting UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals in San Francisco. Held in conjunction with Dreamforce, Salesforce's annual technology conference, the show will take place at Chase Center on October 15, 2025.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to the Bay Area for the conference and the show!"

When METALLICA played the ninth annual Dreamfest fundraising event in 2018 at Civic Center Plaza, some of the neighbors in San Francisco were angered because of the noise, which traveled a considerable distance across the city. People reported hearing the concert from as far away as Dogpatch, Cole Valley and the Mission.

The annual benefit concert has previously hosted the likes of FLEETWOOD MAC, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, FOO FIGHTERS, U2 and GREEN DAY, among others.

The Dreamfest benefit concerts have raised $120 million for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals since launching in 2010.