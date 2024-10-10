METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD: 'We Certainly Don't Wanna Be A Legacy Band That Just Plays Their Greatest Hits'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Metallica Report", the podcast offering weekly insider updates on all things METALLICA, METALLICA frontman James Hetfield was asked what he is bringing from the experiences of the band's "M72" world tour in 2023 and 2024 to METALLICA's recently announced "M72" shows that will take place in 2025. James responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think that the confidence, the fact that the '72 Seasons' album is well received and some of the songs that we're playing live work and they kind of fit seamlessly in with all the catalog, all the albums we have. We're not afraid of it, but we're not overindulging in it as well. We know people wanna hear the 'best of'. And you've gotta challenge them to listen to some of the new stuff as well, 'cause we certainly don't wanna be a legacy band that just plays their greatest hits and then that's it. It's all a part of it. I think the confidence of us and the stage, being on stage, knowing that, hey, all mistakes are a part of the show. That's part of what we say before we go out: hey, all mistakes are free. And it's not a mistake. Really, that word is kind of ridiculous in a way. It's just a unique way of playing it that night. Everyone gets to enjoy whatever happens right then. And frankly, I think it's a challenge."

He continued: "When a song falls apart, and it could be devastating to other bands, for us, it's just, 'Okay. We fucked it up. Let's start it again.' Or, 'Hey, let's take it from here.' There's been times when I've edited out a whole middle section and then at the end of the song said, 'Oh my God, I forgot to play that part here. Let's just play it for you.' There's a freedom up there that the fans allow, there's a grace that they allow us to be human. So there is a confidence that you can't go wrong. You just can't go wrong. You show up and you do your best and you know it's from the heart."

Last month, METALLICA announced the 2025 leg of its "M72" world tour, consisting of 21 North American shows spanning April, May and June 2025. This time around, Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo are putting on six "No Repeat Weekends" — either Thursday and Saturday or Friday and Sunday shows with different set lists and opening acts — and six "one night only" concerts.

The "M72" tour's 2025 itinerary will include two festival headlining appearances, the first being the opening night of the run on April 12 at Sick New World in Las Vegas. METALLICA will also perform two headline sets at Sonic Temple at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on May 9 and May 11.

Two-night tickets for the newly announced "No Repeat Weekends" and tickets for the single-night engagements went on sale on September 27. PANTERA, LIMP BIZKIT, ICE NINE KILLS and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES will provide support for the 2025 "M72" tour. In the "No Repeat Weekend" tradition, each night of the two-show stands will feature an entirely different setlist and support lineup.

"M72"'s 2025 North American leg is produced by Live Nation and presented by new sponsor inKind.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to local charities via METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation.