METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO Reveals 'The Secret' Behind His 'Beautiful Hair'

In a new interview with Germany's Rock Antenne, METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo was asked to name the "secret behind [his] beautiful hair." He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know. I tell you, our family, we all have hair. And I guess that's a blessing, but it's also a curse. The drain of your shower and your sinks, they get clogged with long hair. So the bills from the plumber are pretty massive, and we've gotta deal with it.

"But I don't know," he repeated. "It's in the genes, I guess. My dad was part Native American, so we have a lot of hair maybe, coming from that side of the family. I don't know. That's a good question. But my wife, she's got her hair down to her feet, almost. Yeah, Chloe's hair is pretty long, I must say."

Pressed about whether there are any "special conditioners" that he uses on his hair, Robert quipped: "You know, a little bit of beer in there and some Jägermeister. Those are the key ingredients to fresh hair: beer and Jäger."

Trujillo, who was born on October 23, 1964 in Santa Monica, California, tasted success as the bassist in punk-funk pioneers SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and Ozzy Osbourne's band. But in 2003, he successfully auditioned to replace Jason Newsted in METALLICA, a process chronicled in the warts-and-all documentary "Some Kind of Monster".

METALLICA's new album, "72 Seasons", was released on April 14 via the band's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track "72 Seasons" is METALLICA's first full-length collection of new material since 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct".