  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO Reveals 'The Secret' Behind His 'Beautiful Hair'

April 22, 2023

In a new interview with Germany's Rock Antenne, METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo was asked to name the "secret behind [his] beautiful hair." He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know. I tell you, our family, we all have hair. And I guess that's a blessing, but it's also a curse. The drain of your shower and your sinks, they get clogged with long hair. So the bills from the plumber are pretty massive, and we've gotta deal with it.

"But I don't know," he repeated. "It's in the genes, I guess. My dad was part Native American, so we have a lot of hair maybe, coming from that side of the family. I don't know. That's a good question. But my wife, she's got her hair down to her feet, almost. Yeah, Chloe's hair is pretty long, I must say."

Pressed about whether there are any "special conditioners" that he uses on his hair, Robert quipped: "You know, a little bit of beer in there and some Jägermeister. Those are the key ingredients to fresh hair: beer and Jäger."

Trujillo, who was born on October 23, 1964 in Santa Monica, California, tasted success as the bassist in punk-funk pioneers SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and Ozzy Osbourne's band. But in 2003, he successfully auditioned to replace Jason Newsted in METALLICA, a process chronicled in the warts-and-all documentary "Some Kind of Monster".

METALLICA's new album, "72 Seasons", was released on April 14 via the band's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track "72 Seasons" is METALLICA's first full-length collection of new material since 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct".

Find more on Metallica
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).