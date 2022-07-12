METALLICA's 'Scholars' Initiative Enters Fourth Year

Since establishing the Metallica Scholars initiative in 2019, METALLICA's All Within My Hands (AWMH) foundation has been working with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) to provide direct support for career and technical education programs across the U.S. Having grown from a concept to a thriving educational strategy that focuses on enhancing skills while providing services to students looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program, the Metallica Scholars initiative has generated a proven and measurable impact. AWMH will replicate the program further by adding ten more schools to the roster, investing $1.8 million to expand in year four.

"Our goal for the Metallica Scholars initiative is to shine a light on workforce education and support the next generation of tradespeople," said Peter Delgrosso, executive director of All Within My Hands. "With the addition of the 2022-2023 Metallica Scholars program, our grants will reach over 2,000 men and women in 32 community colleges across 27 states. We are honored to support these students of all ages and backgrounds and look forward to growing the program even farther in the future."

Direct impact on job and wage growth drives the Metallica Scholars initiative. On average, students who complete the program see new job opportunities and increased salary potential up to three times higher than pre-program. Countless testimonials from Metallica Scholars tell firsthand what it means to them, and it is these stories that inspire program expansion.

"The fact that METALLICA is spending their time and effort to support our students brings them to a different level and they are more responsible," said Tom Brown, program outreach coordinator, Clackamas Community College. "They're the first people to show up for class and some of the last to leave. They're the most dedicated students because of the investment that the band has made in them."

As in years past, AWMH has welcomed partners like Wolverine Boots & Apparel, whose annual work boot collaboration has furnished financial support while outfitting Metallica Scholars along the way. This year promises new surprises for Metallica Scholars and Wolverine's Project Bootstrap in supporting the next generation of trade workers. The goal is to invite other great corporate partners like Wolverine into the program.

"I drive into Grand Rapids from White Cloud every day [approximately 50 miles each way] for this training, so receiving the METALLICA Scholarship was like winning the lottery, and the beautiful boots from Wolverine were a bonus, too!" said Armondo Medina, Metallica Scholar, Grand Rapids Community College. "I'm just so thankful!"

"You guys are seriously a lifesaver," said Samantha Sparks, welder, Columbia Gorge Community College. "I applied for so many scholarships throughout my time in college and never received any of them. I honestly didn't think I was special enough. I had to take out a loan and put myself in debt to follow a dream. Thanks to you, I don't have to take out any more money! I can just focus on school and not worry about money. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!"

Working closely with the AACC, a Washington D.C.-based advocate for not-for-profit, public-serving institutions, AWMH has selected ten schools to receive $100,000 each to transform the future of students in their communities. The extensive proposal process received an incredible amount of interest, and the applications were of the highest quality. Each of the ten institutions chosen intends to prioritize students interested in the skilled trades as a pathway to economic development.

The ten schools are:

* Clark State Community College - Springfield, Ohio

* East Central College - Union, Missouri

* Guilford Technical Community College – Jamestown, North Carolina

* Hudson County Community College - Jersey City, New Jersey

* Middlesex Community College -Lowell, Massachusetts

* Milwaukee Area Technical College - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

* Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Perkinston, Mississippi

* Rockland Community College – Suffern, New York

* Salt Lake Community College – Salt Lake City, Utah

* San Juan College – Farmington, New Mexico

The newly added community colleges are joining an already established core of 22 schools that have been invited to continue as a Metallica Scholars school. Each year the returning colleges play an integral role in onboarding, to help the new schools hit the ground running.

The returning schools are:

* Central Community College - Grand Island, Nebraska

* Central Piedmont Community College - Charlotte, North Carolina

* Clackamas Community College - Oregon City, Oregon

* Clinton Community College - Clinton, Iowa

* College of Lake County - Grayslake, Illinois

* Columbia Gorge Community College - The Dalles, Oregon

* Community College of Baltimore County - Baltimore, Maryland

* Elizabethtown Community and Technical College - Elizabethtown, Kentucky

* Gateway Technical College - Kenosha, Wisconsin

* Grand Rapids Community College - Grand Rapids, Michigan

* Lone Star College - Houston, Texas

* North Idaho College - Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

* Northern Virginia Community College - Annandale, Virginia

* Northwest-Shoals Community College - Muscle Shoals, Alabama

* Pima County Community College - Tucson, Arizona

* Polk State College – Winter Haven, Florida

* Spokane Community College - Spokane, Washington

* Valencia College – Orlando, Florida

* Victor Valley College - Victorville, California

* West Virginia University Parkersburg - Parkersburg, West Virginia

* Westchester Community College - Westchester, New York

* WSU-Tech - Wichita, Kansas

The 32 colleges across the country are encouraged to use the AWMH grant as the local industry dictates in terms of program and training. To provide skilled and educated tradespeople ready for the local workforce, Metallica Scholars programs include:

* Automation and Robotics

* Automotive Technology

* Aviation

* Computer-Aided Drafting & Design

* Computerized Manufacturing (CNC)

* Construction Technology & Carpentry

* Diesel Technology

* Electrical Engineering

* Healthcare

* Heating & Ventilation (HVAC)

* Heavy Equipment Operator

* Hospitality

* Industrial Maintenance Technology

* Manufacturing & Machining

* Mechanical Design

* Mechatronics Engineering

* Process Technology

* Trucking

* Welding

To learn more about the Metallica Scholars initiative, visit AllWithinMyHands.org.

Established by the members and management of METALLICA in 2017 as a means to invest in the people and places that have supported the band, All Within My Hands is focused on supporting sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends so that 100% of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.