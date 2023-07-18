Mexican Hard-Rocking Sisters THE WARNING Selected As Ambassadors For Pepsi Black Campaign

Pepsi Black has named THE WARNING as ambassadors for its new campaign, "¿A Que Te Sabe Pepsi Black?" This marks the first collaboration between the Monterrey, Mexico hard rock sister-trio and Pepsi. The campaign cements the band's status as one of the hottest up-and-coming bands in the music industry. Watch the commercial below.

The campaign "¿A Que Te Sabe Pepsi Black?" aims to celebrate those who take risks and break barriers. It's an invitation to step out of your comfort zone, challenge conventions, and dare to discover new flavors and sensations. The band notably join Mariana Bo as well as Lobo Estepario and RC of the Freestyle Master Series 2023 as brand ambassadors. Pepsi Black will support the three-piece on the road and with a bevy of content to be revealed soon.

THE WARNING notably just unleashed the single "More", co-written by the band with Anton Delost (who also produced the track) and Niko Rubio. Earning widespread critical acclaim from the likes of Upset, Consequence Of Sound and more, Atwood magazine exclaimed, "'More' shows the band branching out sonically, with guitars and cascading harmonies reminiscent of the English rockers, and it all works in their favor, expanding their musical landscape. It's a fun alt-rock song perfect for summertime." Genre Is Dead! dubbed it "a raucous anthem."

THE WARNING hit the road for the "Error" world tour in support of "More" and their explosive full-length debut album, "Error", out now via Lava/Republic Records. It amassed over 110 million-plus streams and earned widespread critical acclaim.

THE WARNING concluded U.S. and European legs with sold-out headline shows, festivals and with dates supporting MUSE and ROYAL BLOOD. Up next, the band continues to tour U.S. with dates supporting GUNS N' ROSES and fall headline runs in Mexico and Latin America.

THE WARNING infuses rock music with a much-needed shot of adrenaline. The Monterrey, Mexico trio of sisters — Daniela "Dany" (guitar, lead vocals, piano),Paulina "Pau" (drums, vocals, piano) and Alejandra "Ale" Villarreal (bass, piano, backing vocals) — charge forward with head-spinning riffs, unpredictable rhythms, stadium-size beats, and skyscraping vocals. If anybody can usher rock's comeback along, it's these three ladies. After exploding online with one viral moment after another, THE WARNING parlayed this momentum into a series of independent releases, including "Escape The Mind" EP (2015),"XXI Century Blood" (2017) and "Queen Of The Murder Scene" (2019) before releasing their latest album "Error" (2022) (Lava/Republic) which amassed more than 110 million streams. The band continues their rock dominance with a growing social media following.