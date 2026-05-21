MICHAEL ANTHONY 'Definitely Would' Still 'Love To Be Part Of' Hypothetical EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute Concert

During a May 20 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", former VAN HALEN bassist Michael Anthony once again talked about hypothetical plans to organize a tribute show in honor of legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who died in October 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Michael said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, any guitar player or musician could put together a tribute to Eddie, but it would be great, 'cause the rest of us are still here, if anything could happen with us all being involved too, being we were all in the band. But who knows? I mean, I'm not gonna sit there and knock on the door all day long, but if somebody knocks on my door and it's something that sounds like it could be very cool… Like I've said in interviews, not a tour, whatever, [but] a couple of giant shows maybe, or maybe one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast, whatever, and just a full-on tribute and thank you to the guy who fricking opened up guitar and took it to the next level."

Michael added: "I guarantee any guitar player who's any guitar player would wanna come and be a part of it, and I think that would really be the amazing thing right there. 'Cause I, obviously, know plenty of guitar players … and they all would be chomping at the bit to come up and jam, do a couple of songs."

After "Trunk Nation" host Eddie Trunk noted that a hypothetical Eddie Van Halen tribute concert "should happen sooner than later" but that there isn't "a timetable on it", Anthony concurred. "Obviously it can be done, but time's not running out yet, but it's getting thin for all of us other members to be involved actively in doing something," he said. "Because I definitely would love to be part of something like that."

No progress has been reported on a possible VAN HALEN tribute concert since April 2022 when former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted revealed to The Palm Beach Post that he was approached by VAN HALEN drummer Alex Van Halen about six months earlier about playing bass for the project. Newsted told the Florida newspaper that he agreed to go to California to jam with Alex and legendary guitarist Joe Satriani and see if it felt right, but he eventually realized that it would be impossible to do justice to VAN HALEN's legacy. Three months later, Wolfgang Van Halen told Rolling Stone magazine that the idea for the Eddie Van Halen tribute was ultimately nixed due to the personality clashes within VAN HALEN.

The son of Eddie Van Halen, who played three VAN HALEN songs — "On Fire", "Hot For Teacher" and "Panama" — over the course of two concerts in September 2022 alongside Dave Grohl on bass, Josh Freese on drums and THE DARKNESS's Justin Hawkins on vocals, told Classic Rock magazine in October 2022 that he was no longer actively interested in pursuing the idea of a standalone Eddie Van Halen tribute event. "I think I already did it with the Taylor Hawkins tributes," Wolfgang explained. "I feel a lot of closure because my part of the show was a tribute to my father."

"When it comes to VAN HALEN and entities surrounding the band it's unfortunate, certainly compared to FOO FIGHTERS who have their shit together with interpersonal relationships," Wolfgang added.

"I don't know what it is with some bands but certain personalities just can't get over themselves to work collectively for one purpose. That's been the curse of VAN HALEN for its entire career. So my playing at the Taylor shows delivered that catharsis without the stresses of dealing with the VAN HALEN camp, and the players involved. Their camp is very dysfunctional — everyone! Hell, it was difficult to make plans even when the band was active."

In June 2021, Wolfgang, who joined his father in VAN HALEN for the band's 2007 reunion tour with Roth, replacing Anthony, told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" it would be "great" to eventually organize an Eddie Van Halen tribute show. "It's not in the immediate plans, 'cause that's a lot of moving parts that you've gotta corral to get that to happen. But I definitely think it should happen. Absolutely," he said.

Asked how he envisioned the tribute concert taking place in terms of which musicians should be involved, Wolfgang said: "I have no idea. All I know is that the focus should a hundred percent be on Pop. While it could be a celebration of VAN HALEN and the band's history, I think more than anything, it should be focused on him… It's a tall ask and a big thing to figure out. But I do think it should happen at some point."

In November 2020, Wolfgang told Entertainment Tonight that proceeds from any tribute show in honor of his father would go toward Eddie's favorite charity, Mr. Holland's Opus, which helps underprivileged students access musical instruments. Proceeds from the debut solo single from Wolfgang's solo band MAMMOTH, "Distance", also benefited Mr. Holland's Opus.

A year ago, Anthony was asked by Get On The Bus if he had any career regrets. He responded: "The only regret that I have is how things, unfortunately, turned out for VAN HALEN… It's a culmination of everything that happened or whatever, because when VAN HALEN was really firing on all 12 cylinders, we're living the dream, it's the fairy tale or whatever, and the first time it ended when [original VAN HALEN singer David Lee] Roth left the band, luckily Sammy [Hagar] joined the band and it was like a rebirth. And, obviously, the band was even bigger at that point or whatever.

"But the only regret I have is the way it all ended," he continued. "It should have gone out with a fricking bang that shook the world, and it was more like a whimper, the way everything ended.

"Unfortunately Eddie and I never [made amends] — we had some issues, and I'm sure that if he had not passed when he did that we would've reconciled or we would've really calmed all that stuff down, because I did hear, and I've talked to Wolfgang [Van Halen, Eddie's son and Anthony's replacement in VAN HALEN] about it, that they were planning on coming to all of us and putting together a big reunion tour with all of us," Anthony added. "And at that point in Ed's life, I think he was a little bit more, like, 'Hey, the past is the past. Let's all… Fricking water under the bridge,' that whole bit. But, unfortunately, it was not to be."

Back in May 2024, Anthony was asked by Sally Steele if he had a chance to speak to Eddie Van Halen before the legendary guitarist's passing in October 2020. He said: "No, unfortunately, Eddie and I never had a chance to really settle any differences that we had in the past or whatever. But at the end of 2023 here, Wolfgang, he played the House Of Blues out here [in Las Vegas] [with his new band MAMMOTH WVH] and I went to the show as his guest. And we talked, we sat and talked, and there was a lot of closure for me there. Valerie [Bertinelli, Wolfgang's mother and Eddie's ex-wife] was there. So it was a great night. Besides the fact that Wolf is a great guy, great musician, his band kicks ass. But, yeah. So at least we were able to do that."

When Sally noted that Michael is "friends now" with the guy "who took [his] job" in VAN HALEN, Anthony said: "Yeah. Oh, yeah, we've always been friends. I think in Wolfie's mind… And Eddie, he wanted to play with his son. The way I kind of feel is that Wolfgang probably wasn't excited, really, about being in VAN HALEN. That's why in his band, he doesn't play any VAN HALEN, 'cause he wants to carve out his own niche. But just to be able to get up and play with his father, I can totally understand that. But no, I love Wolfie, man. I hadn't seen him in, like, 20 years. I went to the show, it was great. We had a great time, great hangout."

Asked if he saw it coming that Eddie was "grooming" Wolfgang for the bassist gig in VAN HALEN, Michael said: "No, no. I didn't see him grooming him for my job. 'Cause [Wolfgang] played drums. That was his first instrument that he played. And he knew a couple of chords on guitar 'cause in 2004 when we did the VAN HALEN reunion tour, Wolfie came out and actually strummed a couple of chords with [Eddie] at some of the shows. But being Eddie Van Halen's kid, you're gonna be a multi-instrumental person anyway."

In January 2024, Wolfgang spoke to Loudwire about what it was like to reconnect with Michael at MAMMOTH WVH's December 8, 2023 concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. The MAMMOTH leader said: "He's family. It was long overdue. I think we had planned that at least since I've been touring and it just worked out and it was very wonderful to see him. [I] love that my mom [Valerie Bertinelli] was there [and] my uncle Patrick who is also part of the MAMMOTH team; he goes way back with them. It's really nice to have that little reunion."

More than five years ago, Wolfgang revealed that his father had contemplated a "kitchen-sink" VAN HALEN tour that would have included Anthony, as well as vocal turns from both Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth. There was even talk about bringing back Gary Cherone, who sang with the band on one poorly received album, 1998's "Van Halen III".

"It was my idea," Wolfgang told the Houston, Texas radio station 94.5 The Buzz. "Over the years, I'd been talking to Dad and introducing the idea of, like, 'Hey, hear me out. But this would be really cool. What if we had Mike come back and I could open?' And over the next year or so, he started to warm up to the idea, and he was into it. And then we started joking around with the idea of the kitchen-sink tour — everything but the kitchen sink — and just get everybody. Get Hagar, get Cherone, get Roth, Anthony, and we'd all get up on stage and just have a party. And we even spoke to Irving Azoff, the band's manager, and he got really excited about it, and hit up Anthony. I think that's how the rumors got out. But by that time, Dad's health was in such a decline that we were kind of waiting until we could over this hump to [where] we can get back to it, and we never got to that point, unfortunately."

According to Wolfgang, the original plan was for him to personally contact Michael and ask him to come back to VAN HALEN. "Unfortunately, Irving hit [Michael] up before I had a chance to," he said. "The plan was for me to [reach out to him]." Wolfgang went on to say that he was also the one who called Roth in 2007 to get him to return to VAN HALEN for a reunion tour.

In early 2019, a rumor surfaced that the classic VAN HALEN lineup would reunite that summer for a run of stadium shows. This would have been the first time that Michael, Eddie, David and Alex Van Halen performed together since 1984.

The rumors originally started with Roth, who hinted to Vulture that VAN HALEN would be playing stadiums with Anthony back in the lineup.

VAN HALEN and Anthony had not been on good terms for more than a decade, with Anthony not invited to join the reunion with Roth that began in 2007. The subsequent two tours and studio album, "A Different Kind Of Truth", featured Wolfgang on bass.

Anthony took a pay cut and signed away all of his rights to the band name and logo in order to participate in VAN HALEN's 2004 tour, which featured Hagar.

Eddie died in October 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Photo credit: Rob Shanahan