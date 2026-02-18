MICHAEL MONROE Releases Music Video For 'Shinola' From Upcoming 'Outerstellar' Album

Former HANOI ROCKS frontman Michael Monroe will release a new studio album, "Outerstellar", on February 20 via Silver Lining Music. The official Paul M Green-directed music video for the LP's third single, "Shinola", can be seen below.

"Shinola" takes aim at a morally corrupt emotional leech who exploits everyone in their orbit, only to reap the isolation they've sown. It's a razor- sharp, crowd-rallying anthem that transforms collective exasperation into raw, liberating release.

"'Shinola' was obviously originally written about a certain jerk but unfortunately most of us can relate as we know a lot of them," comments Monroe. "There's a lot of negative, ignorant idiots in the world and sometimes it's good to vent frustrations by singing about it. And karma always gets us in the end anyway!"

The official Leigh Brooks-directed music videos for the LP's first two singles, "Rockin' Horse" and "Disconnected", can also be seen below.

"Disconnected" speaks of something that Monroe feels passionately about: that live music is a rare and vital space for people to find each other in the moment.

"Technology was supposed to bring people closer together, when, in fact, people are more disconnected than ever. They're looking at their phones and their computers and downloading stuff," commented Michael. "And, you know, the Internet can't take away the experience of being at a live show. You're on stage, and you communicate with the audience who are there, in that moment. That's where the magic really happens, and absolutely no program or device or computer can reproduce that.

"'Rockin' Horse' is a cool, rockin' song that we made a great fun video for with the fantastic director Leigh Brooks," Monroe previously said. "We got into different characters on the so-called 'Waking Up With Michael Monroe' TV morning show with me as the host. And it's the first time ever you can see me without makeup (!). Great fun and good times. Hope you enjoy it!"

In support of "Outerstellar", Monroe and his band will embark on a U.K. co-headline tour with BUCKCHERRY, kicking off in Southampton on February 24, 2026.

"Outerstellar" track listing:

01. Rockin' Horse

02. Shinola

03. Black Cadillac

04. When the Apocalypse Comes

05. Painless

06. Newtro Bombs

07. Disconnected

08. Precious

09. Pushin' Me Back

10. Glitter & Dust

11. Rode To Ruin

12. One More Sunrise

The Monroe band's all-star lineup features former HANOI ROCKS and NEW YORK DOLLS bass player Sami Yaffa, who has played with Michael since the '80s. On guitar duties are Rich Jones (formerly of the Ginger Wildheart band) and Steve Conte (best known as the guitarist who filled the void left by Johnny Thunders in the NEW YORK DOLLS, as well as playing guitar with many other name acts such as Suzi Quatro, Eric Burden and many more) and drummer Karl Rockfist (who has played with notable acts such as DANZIG).

Last August, Monroe canceled his participation in this fall's U.S. tour as the support act for BUCKCHERRY in order to recover from a ruptured meniscus.

Monroe's latest solo album, "I Live Too Fast To Die Young", came out in 2022 via Silver Lining Music.

Monroe celebrated his 60th birthday in September 2022 at the Helsinki Ice Hall (Helsingin Jäähalli) in Finland. As the grand finale of the concert, the original lineup of HANOI ROCKS, one of Finland's most significant rock bands of all time, took the stage: Monroe, Andy McCoy, Sami Yaffa, Nasty Suicide and Gyp Casino. The "support band" for the show was the reunited DEMOLITION 23. Led by Monroe, the band rose to great cult fame, although they only released one album ("Demolition 23") in 1994 and broke up shortly afterwards. This was DEMOLITION 23's first performance since the band's breakup in 1995.

Monroe and McCoy founded HANOI ROCKS in the late 1970s and the band's original lineup was established in 1980. HANOI ROCKS, the first Finnish rock band to make an international breakthrough, recorded their first three albums with the original lineup: "Bangkok Shocks, Saigon Shakes, Hanoi Rocks" (1981),"Oriental Beat" (1982) and "Self Destruction Blues" (1982). Casino was replaced in 1982 by Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley who became an integral member of HANOI ROCKS. Razzle died in a tragic accident in 1984. Unfortunately, this led to the band's untimely demise in early 1985.

HANOI ROCKS did reform once before in 2002, albeit with only Monroe and McCoy from the band's classic lineup, and released a comeback album, "Twelve Shots On The Rocks". The reunion lasted until 2009.

Band lineup:

Michael Monroe - Lead vocals, Harmonica

Steve Conte - Guitars, Vocals

Rich Jones - Guitars, Vocals

Karl Rockfist - Drums

Sami Yaffa - Bass, Vocals

Photo credit: Janson Bulpin