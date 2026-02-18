DETHKLOK Guitarist NILI BROSH Announces New Solo Album 'Eventide'

For the past 16 years, since releasing her debut album only a year after graduating from the Berklee College Of Music, guitarist extraordinaire Nili Brosh (Danny Elfman, DETHKLOK, "Michael Jackson ONE By Cirque Du Soleil") has created memorable illustrative and emotional songs without words. She leaves the lyrics to her many collaborators, whether it's a timeless hit such as "Beat It" for "Michael Jackson ONE By Cirque Du Soleil" at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, or creative fast metal riffs with DETHKLOK, playing the iconic songs from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" with Danny Elfman, or being a part of the theme song for Marvel Animation's 2024 "X-Men '97" Disney+ series, it's clear that her side work continues to pour inspiration back into her writing.

It's evidenced in her fourth studio album — her first in six years — titled "Eventide", which is due out March 13. A video for the album's first song, "Pastel Dreams", will be available for viewing album release day on Brosh's official YouTube page.

"With an ever-present concentration on catchy melodies, I've always felt like I've had some mild form of synesthesia I wanted publicly shown through my music," Nili explains. "This album became an attempt to make the sonic color of the highlight tracks consistent with the aesthetic of the cover art, my new signature Ibanez guitar, and music videos. 'Pastel Dreams', 'Take You On' and the title track, 'Eventide', were especially produced to match the visual aesthetics and color schemes. With this record, I had an even more hands-on approach with the production than ever and going for a retro-modern feel. It really feels like myself especially in those tracks."

Including new remixed/remastered versions of "Estranged" (previously released in 2020),as well as "Song For Hope" and "Lavender Mountains" (previously released in 2023),the story that started over the pandemic finally comes full circle along with seven additional new tracks. As with Nili's previous albums, stylistic diversity continues to be a priority, with "Tip The Cap" and "Every Player Wins" adding new genre explorations for the first time.

Brosh brought along some very special guests for "Eventide", including an electrifying solo on "Roulette" by Brendon Small (creator of "Metalocalypse" and singer/guitarist of DETHKLOK) and bassist Pete Griffin from DETHKLOK on "Lavender Mountains", "Losing Grip" and "Every Player Wins". From Danny Elfman's band: engineer Shachar Boussani mixed five of the songs, Sidney Hopson (percussion) joins Brosh on "Every Player Wins", and they're all joined by Irene Kim (keyboards),as well as Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame drummer Ilan Rubin (FOO FIGHTERS, NINE INCH NAILS) on "Tip The Cap". Rounding out the musicians on the album include Alex Argento (keyboards, synthesizers, mixes),Virgil Donati (drums),Hubert Gall (accordion),Tyreek Jackson (bass, Moog, mixes),Matt Laug (drums),and Nick Semrad (synthesizers).

Having been endorsed by Ibanez Guitars for over a decade and seen playing her LA Custom Shop Ibanez RG770 guitar for performances with Danny Elfman, DETHKLOK, as well as her solo concerts, now finally comes time for a signature guitar of her own. Last month at NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants),Brosh officially launched her long-awaited and first-ever signature guitar, "The Answer", as part of her longstanding partnership with Ibanez Guitars. While the official on sale date is forthcoming, fans can keep an eye on Ibanez's official web site for the release details.

"My thing basically was, you don't see too many RG signature models these days," as Brosh told Guitar World at the convention. "I've always been an RG player so that's something I felt like made sense for me. I'm not trying to reinvent the wheel here. It's a workhorse that I've been using for everything that I do."

And as Guitar World proclaimed, "We'll be as impartial as possible, but Brosh's is our favorite of the lot. That purple finish? Those yellow EMG pickups? Those exclamation mark inlays?! From top to bottom, it's a sensational signature, one that puts the virtuoso's spin on the classic RG template."

In touring news, in addition to her own ongoing performances as part of "Michael Jackson ONE By Cirque Du Soleil" in her current hometown of Las Vegas, Nili will head to Europe for a round of headlining shows in Germany, and she'll be part of the four-day "Rock Me Vienna" guitar camp in Vienna, Austria March 29 - April 1 along with fellow guitarist virtuosos Andy Timmons, Kee Marcello, Justin Hombach and others. Later this spring, she'll be performing with DETHKLOK as part of their "The Amonklok Conquest" co-headlining tour with AMON AMARTH, along with special guests CASTLE RAT, that kicks off April 15 in Phoenix, Arizona at the Arizona Financial Theatre.

Photo credit: Christina Russo (courtesy of ABC Public Relations)