MICK BOX Says He'd Be A 'Very Proud Man' If URIAH HEEP Was Inducted Into ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

URIAH HEEP guitarist Mick Box has weighed in on his band's chances of being into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The British hard rock legends formed in 1969 and released their first studio album, "...Very 'Eavy ...Very 'Umble", the following year, making them eligible for induction since 1995.

In a recent interview with BLABBERMOUTH.NET, Box was asked whether he had renewed optimism about a potential URIAH HEEP induction after JUDAS PRIEST got in last year via the Rock Hall's Musical Excellence Award. "I don't know how the selection process works, to be honest," he said. "I believe it's a lot of fans who submit thousands of votes. Then there's a commission that decides who goes in. It's American-based, so I'm not sure. If we were voted in, I'd be a very proud man, but I can't let it wear me down, either. We can't complain. [Laughs] Pre-COVID, we played 62 countries around the world. We've sold 40 million albums. We can't complain. We'll be very pleased if they feel we should be there. The fans are what's important. They'd be doing cartwheels down the street. If you get the accolade, that's wonderful. If you don't, life goes on."

Box previously discussed a hypothetical URIAH HEEP Rock Hall induction in a 2020 interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station. At the time he said: "Funny enough, we did a European tour with THE ZOMBIES supporting us. And then they got nominated, and they got in the Hall Of Fame. So I don't think there's any particular rules. I think they've got their own agenda, and I think they only choose a small amount of people each year. Our industry is full of people that deserve to be there, and it's nice that people include us in that deserving place. But if it happens, it happens; and if it doesn't, we'll carry on with life. But if we do get in the Hall Of Fame, it will just be a tick in the box that we'll be very proud of getting there. But you can't rely on it; as I say, they've got their own agenda. And if we do get chosen, then we'll be very happy puppies."

URIAH HEEP's latest studio album, "Chaos & Colour", was released on January 27 via Silver Lining Music. The LP was produced by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, COREY TAYLOR, BLACK STAR RIDERS) at Chapel Studios in London.

Box is the original guitarist and sole remaining founding member of URIAH HEEP. He, vocalist Bernie Shaw and keyboardist/vocalist Phil Lanzon have formed the nucleus of the band for 37 years.

Along with LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH and DEEP PURPLE, URIAH HEEP helped invent a decorative and uniquely British form of heavy metal with "...Very 'Eavy ...Very 'Umble", offered as a self-titled on American shores, but whatever the titling, historically massive in the invention of a music format that would rule the '70s and only intensify in the '80s.