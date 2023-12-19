MICK MARS, SEBASTIAN BACH, TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS, CARLOS CAVAZO, Others To Be Inducted Into 'Metal Hall Of Fame'

The seventh annual Metal Hall Of Fame gala will take place on January 24, 2024 at the Marriott Delta hotel in Garden Grove, California and will be hosted by SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin. The event will include a special 40th-anniversary induction for Trunk, with surprise guests, live music performances and an all-star jam.

2024 Metal Hall Of Fame inductees:

* Eddie Trunk (special 40th anniversary induction)

* Mick Mars (MÖTLEY CRÜE) (special video induction)

* Sebastian Bach (inducted by Wendy Dio)

* Tim "Ripper" Owens (KK'S PRIEST, JUDAS PRIEST, ICED EARTH)

* Carlos Cavazo (QUIET RIOT)

* Penelope Spheeris (producer/director: "Decline Of Western Civilization", "Wayne's World")

* Mikeal Maglieri (Whisky A Go Go, Rainbow Bar & Grill)

* Cleopatra Records

* BIOHAZARD

"The 2024 annual Metal Hall Of Fame gala is going to be another exciting night, with some legendary artists performing and sharing some great stories," says Metal Hall Of Fame president Pat Gesualdo.

The Metal Hall Of Fame is a non-profit organization dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

The annual Metal Hall Of Fame celebrity gala is held every January, with additional events being featured on a global basis.

100% of proceeds from Metal Hall Of Fame events go to preserving hard rock and heavy metal music for future generations, and also bring free music programs to help special needs children and wounded veterans in health facilities and community centers.

To purchase tickets, click here.