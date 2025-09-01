MIKE MUIR Says New Records From CYCO MIKO And SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Are On The Way

In a new interview with the Hear 2 Zen podcast, vocalist Mike Muir of crossover thrash veterans SUICIDAL TENDENCIES spoke about the band's recently released single "Adrenaline Addict", which came out in April. SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' first new song in seven years features Muir alongside longtime guitarist Dean Pleasants, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN guitarist Ben Weinman, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA's Robert Trujillo) and former SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg. The track also includes guest vocals from singer Nisha Star.

Asked if the arrival of "Adrenaline Addict" means that "this is the beginning of a run of new singles" from SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, Muir said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's kind of long and convoluted, [like] everything with SUICIDAL is. This song originally is doing this thing with Josh Paul, who was our old bass player, and with Nisha. And so lyrically it's actually very SUICIDAL, and we played it for some people they thought it was SUICIDAL. And then I did it and tried to sing like on Nisha's part and it just did not sound right and it did not have the same lyrical kind of meaning and stuff too. And so we were able to put that out for the [SUICIDAL TENDENCIES] tour, and it's gonna be on a CYCO MIKO record," he added, referencing the moniker under which he releases solo albums.

Elaborating on what fans can expect to hear on the upcoming CYCO MIKO LP, Mike said: "The CYCO MIKO record's gonna have some new SUICIDAL, new INFECTIOUS GROOVES, different projects and different things that I've done, all these different songs in different ways for a song, like I'm singing in Spanish, and also with Robert Trujillo of METALLICA helping me sing on that and putting me to shame. But all kinds of different things. And it's kind of a rollercoaster that probably should have been condemned, but it's a hell of a lot of fun to ride, if you're not scared of falling off. And so it's fun. So that'll be out the beginning of next year. And then SUICIDAL, the actual SUICIDAL record will be out after that. And there'll be a couple of SUICIDAL tracks on the CYCO MIKO."

Under the CYCO MIKO moniker, Muir has released three albums so far, 1995's "Lost My Brain! (Once Again)", 2011's "The Mad Mad Muir Musical Tour (Part One)" and 1999's "Schizophrenic Born Again Problem Child", which was a split record that also included tracks from SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, NO MERCY and INFECTIOUS GROOVES.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES supported METALLICA on the 2025 North American leg of the latter band's "M72" world tour.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' latest album, "Still Cyco Punk After All These Years", was released in 2018 via Suicidal Records. A reworking of Muir's 1996 solo outing "Lost My Brain! (Once Again)", "Still Cyco Punk" featured founding SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo.

In 2023, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES celebrated the 40th anniversary of their debut album on a number of shows in the fall, including in New York City; Silver Spring, Maryland; Worcester, Massachusetts; and Berkeley, California. SUICIDAL TENDENCIES also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the LP on a tour of Australia.