VICTORY Signs With SPV/STEAMHAMMER; New Studio Album Due In Autumn 2026

German hard rock legends VICTORY, helmed by guitarist and songwriter Herman Frank, have signed with SPV/Steamhammer. A new studio album is scheduled for release in autumn 2026, preceded by three lead singles, including videos.

The quintet — consisting of Herman Frank, Gianni Pontillo (vocals),Mike Pesin (rhythm guitar),Malte Frederik Burkert (bass) and Michael Stein (drums) — is currently on a major festival tour, performing at the Wacken Open Air, the Rock Hard Festival in Gelsenkirchen and the Brienzersee Rockfestival in Switzerland, among others. Those lucky enough to have been at those shows refer to one of the best lineups in VICTORY's career to date. So it comes as no surprise that the new concert dates have already been set well into 2026.

VICTORY is in the preparatory stage of its upcoming studio recordings, and the first track, "God Kissed Me Twice", has already been finalized.

"The song title is a little autobiographical," smiles Frank, "because I really do feel like I've been kissed by God twice!"

The band's signing of the contract with SPV/Steamhammer, which the VICTORY mastermind feels is a little like winning the jackpot, supports this sentiment.

"To me, Steamhammer with their many years of experience in the rock and metal genres, are the go-to record company in Germany," he says. As a resident of my chosen city, Hanover, the new contract feels like coming home!"

SPV/Steamhammer label manager Olly Hahn is also delighted with this successful coup.

"VICTORY's classic album 'Don't Get Mad ... Get Even' is one of the best hard rock records of all time as far as I am concerned," Hahn says. "So naturally it's a great pleasure to welcome this band to our label. What Herman Frank has achieved with VICTORY in recent years is truly outstanding, and I'm sure that together we'll be able to build on that even further."

VICTORY's latest album, "Gods Of Tomorrow", came out in November 2021 via AFM Records. The LP arrived ten years after its predecessor, "Don't Talk Science".

Formed in 1984, VICTORY is one of the most distinctive acts of its genre. VICTORY ranked alongside SCORPIONS, ACCEPT and HELLOWEEN as one of the most successful German bands, played countless arena and festival shows all over the world and released 10 records to date. After several lineup changes and years on hiatus, in 2003 the band announced its reunion. "Don't Talk Science", released in 2011, was the last record of the original lineup. But Frank, who was also a longtime member of ACCEPT, never gave up on VICTORY and decided to continue the band.

From left to right in photo below: Frank Uhle (Managing Director, SPV),Olly Hahn (Label Manager, Steamhammer),Herman Frank (VICTORY),Björn von Oettingen (Head of Promotion, Steamhammer)