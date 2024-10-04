  • facebook
Mongolian Rock Sensation THE HU Covers IRON MAIDEN Classic 'The Trooper'

October 4, 2024

With over 830 million all-time streams, No. 1-charting albums, multiple sold-out headlining tours across the globe, appearances at major festivals worldwide, recognition from top government agencies and officials, and collaborations with some of rock's biggest names, THE HU have brought Mongolian music to the forefront with their innovative brand of "Hunnu Rock." They will now bring their unparalleled and immersive performance to audiences across North America as they join forces with rock legends IRON MAIDEN as direct support on their "The Future Past" arena tour starting tonight, October 4 in San Diego, California. THE HU have paid tribute to IRON MAIDEN by today releasing a cover version of one of the band's most popular songs, "The Trooper", which AllMusic described as "an all-time genre classic."

THE HU founding member, lead throat singer and Morin Khuur musician Gala excitedly states: "THE HU is thrilled to be on IRON MAIDEN's 'Future Past' tour in North America. For us, this tour represents an important milestone for the Mongolian music industry and a historical step towards world stage. As a special thank you, and out of huge respect as fans of the band, we covered their legendary song 'The Trooper' and are happy to be sharing that with you ahead of this tour!"

THE HU will also perform a series of headlining shows throughout the tour with special guests THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT.

THE HU released a live recording of their groundbreaking debut performance at the legendary Glastonbury festival in Somerset, U.K. in 2023, "The Hu Live At Glastonbury", earlier this year via Better Noise Music. It includes popular tracks from their 2019 breakthrough debut "The Gereg" — which debuted at No. 1 on the World Album and Top New Artist charts — and its 2022 follow-up album "Rumble Of Thunder", both released via Better Noise Music.

THE HU have received critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, NPR, GQ, The Guardian, The Independent, Revolver and even Sir Elton John himself. In addition to collaborations with some of rock's top artists such as Serj Tankian (SYSTEM OF A DOWN),William DuVall (ALICE IN CHAINS),Jacoby Shaddix (PAPA ROACH),Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM) and Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz (BAD WOLVES),THE HU has also explored eclectic ways to reach audiences with their sound including recording music for EA Games' "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" and being featured in its soundtrack as well as being in the soundtrack for the horror-thriller "The Retaliators", along with appearing in the film.

Photo credit: Blguunee Hiroshi

