MONSTER MAGNET Announces 35th-Anniversary European Tour

To celebrate their milestone 35th anniversary, American rock visionaries MONSTER MAGNET have announced a return to Europe this fall.

Led by original founder member and vocalist Dave Wyndorf, the acclaimed five-piece were formed in New Jersey in 1989 and are known for their signature heavy and spacy sound, a style which is heavily influenced by early metal bands of the 1970s.

Considered one of the most creative, diverse, and hard rocking of contemporary American bands, MONSTER MAGNET is credited with pioneering "stoner rock". They're noted for the uniqueness of their sound, their authenticity as a band, their ability to grow musically, and the intelligence and wit of their songs, fusing garage rock, progressive rock, heavy metal, punk, and psychedelia.

With more than a dozen studio releases across the last three decades, MONSTER MAGNET's fourth album, "Powertrip", smashed its way into the charts in 1998 — going gold in just six months of release and was crowned the album of the year in Kerrang! and Metal Hammer, helping to launch the band into the top tier of rock.

Commenting on the upcoming tour, Wyndorf said: "Hot damn! 35 years and it feels gooood! Of course, this celebration will not be spent by us hanging around our homes huddled over some cake with too many candles on it. We gotta get on that bus and blow out some serious noise in multiple locations! It's called a tour. The MONSTER MAGNET 35th-anniversary European tour, to be exact. Brothers and sisters, you are more than welcome to be part of that noise! We can't wait to see you!"

Tour dates:

September 22 - Ritz, Manchester, UK

September 23 - Garage, Glasgow, UK

September 24 - KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK

September 25 - Forum, London, UK

September 27 - KristonFest, Bilbao, Spain

September 28 - KristonFest, Madrid, Spain

October 01 - Carlswerk Victoria, Köln, Germany

October 02 - HsD, Erfurt, Germany

October 04 - Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany

October 06 - LKA Longhorn, Stuttgart, Germany

October 10 - Simm City, Vienna, Austria

October 11 - Theaterfabrik, München, Germany

October 12 - Schlachthof, Wiesbaden, Germany

October 14 - Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg, Germany

October 15 - Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark

October 16 - Fållan, Stockholm, Sweden

October 18 - Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands

October 19 - Gebr. de Nobel, Leiden, Netherlands

October 22 - Progresja, Warsaw, Poland

October 23 - Barrák, Ostrava, Czech Republic

October 24 - Huxleys, Berlin, Germany