MOONSPELL Announces 'American Full Moon' Spring 2023 North American Tour

Portuguese dark metallers MOONSPELL will at long last make their return to North America. Originally planned for last year, the "American Full Moon" 30th-anniversary trek will celebrate three decades of MOONSPELL's evocative and mesmerizing artistry. Direct support on the tour comes from ELEINE, with OCEANS OF SLUMBER and VINTERSEA (select dates) rounding out the bill. The trek kicks off in Brooklyn, New York on April 29, and concludes in Boston, Massachusetts on May 23.

Commenting on the band’s return to North America, MOONSPELL lead vocalist Fernando Ribeiro says: "Touring North America and Canada made us a stronger band on stage and we've learnt a lot about music, fans and hard work overseas. We see this 30 years tour as an opportunity to repay all the amazing fans over there who don't get to see enough of us or hear enough of our music. We're so proud we could bounce back from hardship and book this tour alongside the amazingly beautiful bands ELEINE, OCEANS OF SLUMBER and VINTERSEA and can't wait see you, under the spell!!!"

"American Full Moon" tour dates:

Apr. 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch

Apr. 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts

May 01 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

May 02 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

May 03 - Orlando, FL @ Conduit

May 05 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar*

May 07 - Dallas, TX @ Trees*

May 08 - Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewing*

May 09 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live*

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720*

May 11 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick*

May 12 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge*

May 13 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom*

May 14 - Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt*

May 16 - Denver, Co @ Oriental Theater

May 17 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

May 18 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge #

May 19 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s #

May 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground #

May 21 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus #

May 22 - Quebec, QC @ Source De La Martiniere #

May 25 - Boston, MA @ Sonia #

* With VINTERSEA

# No OCEANS OF SLUMBERS

Last August, MOONSPELL canceled its summer 2022 North American tour due to "unsolvable logistic and transportation problems".

In September, MOONSPELL released a very special Blu-ray/DVD and album, a live performance of their latest studio album, "Hermitage" (2021),with "From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep" via Napalm Records.

MOONSPELL's 13th studio album, "Hermitage", was released in February 2021 via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded, mixed and mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano (PARADISE LOST, PRIMORDIAL, GHOST, SÓLSTAFIR) at the Orgone Studios in the U.K.

In 2020, MOONSPELL parted ways with original drummer Miguel "Mike" Gaspar and replaced him with Hugo Ribeiro (no relation to Fernando Ribeiro).