MOONSPELL Cancels Summer 2022 North American Tour

Portuguese metallers MOONSPELL have canceled their previously announced summer 2022 North American tour.

The trek, which was scheduled to kick off on August 25 in New York City and conclude on September 18 in Boston, has been called off due to "unsolvable logistic and transportation problems".

Earlier today, MOONSPELL released the following statement via social media:

"Dear North American fans.

"We have no other option than to cancel our American Fullmoon tour with SWALLOW THE SUN and WITHERFALL that would start August 25th in NY and end September 19th in Boston.

"Unsolvable logistic and transportation problems are the cause behind this cancellation.

"Together with our agency, MOONSPELL and STS management tried all the options available but we have no other solution than cancelling.

"We thank you for your understanding and apologise for all the trouble caused.

"We are already working on a North American tour for 2023. Will keep you posted.

"Please contact your ticket provider for reimbursements.

"See you under better circumstances, under the spell!

"Note: MOONSPELL will play @candelabrummetalfest , Léon, Mexico as a stand alone show on September 3rd."

Last month, MOONSPELL announced a very special Blu-ray/DVD and album release. On September 23, they will unleash a live performance of their latest studio album, "Hermitage" (2021),with "From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep" via Napalm Records.

Recorded live at Grutas de Mira D'Aire, one of Portugal's seven natural wonders, "From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep" invites you on a memorable adventure worthy of a Guinness Book record. The recording boasts a one of kind sound and visual sensation, with its heavy dose of cinematic flavor, unreal atmosphere and the encircling, resounding nature in its raw form. Tracks such as "Entitlement", "Hermitage" and "Apoptheghmata" perfectly settle in with the album's unique environment.

"From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep" is not only an epic live momentum of "Hermitage" — one of the deepest, heaviest and most sincerely heart-breaking records the band has ever written — but a truly revolutionary experience, as MOONSPELL brought along a select number of fans and a production team (literally) underground. Brilliantly directed by Guilherme Henrique, "From Down Below – Live 80 Meters Deep" is something truly special that you have never, ever seen or heard before.

MOONSPELL's 13th studio album, "Hermitage", was released in February 2021 via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded, mixed and mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano (PARADISE LOST, PRIMORDIAL, GHOST, SÓLSTAFIR) at the Orgone Studios in the U.K.

In 2020, MOONSPELL parted ways with original drummer Miguel "Mike" Gaspar and replaced him with Hugo Ribeiro (no relation to Fernando Ribeiro).