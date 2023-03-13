  • facebook
MORBID ANGEL Recruits Drummer CHARLIE KORYN For Spring 2023 U.S. Tour

March 13, 2023

Charlie Koryn (ASCENDED DEAD, INCANTATION, FUNEBRARUM, SKELETAL REMAINS) will play drums for MORBID ANGEL during the extreme metal legends' upcoming U.S. tour. The trek, featuring support from REVOCATION, will kick off on March 15 in Pensacola, Florida and run through April 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

MORBID ANGEL said: "This week the tour starts! Steve [Tucker, bass/vocals], Trey [Azagthoth, guitar], and Dan [Vadim Von, guitar] are excited to get back out there and pummel every audience, and helping us do so on this run behind the kit will be Charlie Koryn. SEE YOU IN THE PIT!"

The San Diego-born Koryn is a studio engineer and lifelong musician who currently work and resides in Portland, Oregon. While primarily known for his work within the realm of extreme music, his passion for performing and recording music has never been isolated to one genre and he prides himself in my strong work ethic and willingness to tackle any project he undertakes.

In a post on his official web site, Charlie says: "My knowledge and experience of the music industry is evidenced by my extensive background both in the studio and on the road. Whether it be tracking the performance that you've been seeking or putting the finishing touches on your final mix, I am confident that we can work together to adequately capture your vision."

In April 2018, Silver Lining Music released a special two-disc digipack edition of MORBID ANGEL's latest album, "Kingdoms Disdained", featuring seven instrumental demo tracks previously only available as part of the deluxe box set.

"Kingdoms Disdained" was released in December 2017 via Silver Lining Music in the U.S. and JVC in Japan. The disc, which reunites founding guitarist Azagthoth with Tucker, was recorded at Mana Studios in St. Petersburg, Florida and produced by MORBID ANGEL with Erik Rutan (CANNIBAL CORPSE, HATE ETERNAL, SIX FEET UNDER, BELPHEGOR).

Joining Azagthoth and Tucker during the recording sessions for "Kingdoms Disdained" was drummer Scotty Fuller (ANNIHILATED; formerly of ABYSMAL DAWN)

MORBID ANGEL in January 2017 announced the addition of Vadim Von (guitarist/frontman of the American death metal band VADIMVON) to the band's lineup on second guitar. He joined the group as the replacement for Norwegian guitarist Destructhor (a.k.a. Thor Anders Myhren),who left the band eight years ago.

Azagthoth made headlines in 2020 after he was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge near his home in Florida. Several months later, he pleaded no contest to reckless driving as a reduced charge from DUI. He was also ordered to complete "DUI School", pay a small fine and perform 50 hours of community service.

