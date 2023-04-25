MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Announces September/October 2023 North American Tour

Expanding an already stacked slate in 2023, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE had shared details of its biggest North American headline run to date, "The Touring The End Of The World Tour", kicking off this fall. The upcoming trek includes support from special guests KNOCKED LOOSE, AFTER THE BURIAL and ALPHA WOLF.

Pre-sale tickets for the new dates will be available starting Tuesday, April 25 at 12:00 p.m. ET, with general on-sale beginning Friday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Hitting the road in style, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will launch this run with a very special homecoming in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Standing out as their biggest hometown gig ever, they will launch "The Scranton Apocalypse Fest" on September 16 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain. The one-off event will feature a headlining set from MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, with additional performances by PARKWAY DRIVE, KNOCKED LOOSE, THE AMITY AFFLICTION, AFTER THE BURIAL, NORTHLANE, ALPHA WOLF and MAKE THEM SUFFER.

On its heels, "The Touring The End Of The World Tour" rolls through Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at UPMC Events Center on September 17 and various major markets across the country before closing out on October 29 in Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Prior, they join Grammy Award-nominated act IN THIS MOMENT for an epic co-headline run across North America this summer featuring special guests FIT FOR A KING and FROM ASHES TO NEW. "The Dark Horizon Tour" will see the two bands alternating closing sets each night and performing at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. The upcoming trek is set to kick off July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and continue through an August 19 performance at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

In other big news, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE recently earned two RIAA gold singles for "Another Life" and "Voices".

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE "The Touring The End Of The World Tour" featuring special guests KNOCKED LOOSE, AFTER THE BURIAL and ALPHA WOLF:

Sep. 16 - Scranton, PA - "Scranton Apocalypse Fest" at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sep. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

Sep. 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sep. 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

Sep. 21 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater

Sep. 23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Sep. 24 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sep. 26 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Sep. 27 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

Sep. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Torch at the LA Coliseum

Sep. 30 - Las Vegas, NV - Theater at Virgin Hotels

Oct. 1 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

Oct. 3 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Oct. 4 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

Oct. 6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Oct. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

Oct. 8 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Oct. 10 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Arena

Oct. 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

Oct. 13 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Oct. 14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

Oct. 15 - [to be announced]

Oct. 17 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

Oct. 18 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at The District

Oct. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Oct. 21 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 22 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Oct. 24 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Oct. 25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

Oct. 26 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Oct. 28 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct. 29 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE harnessed the power of an unholy union between industrial metal dissonance, spellbinding gothic pop bombast, and big screen-worthy iconography to emerge as 21st century rock's most iconoclastic and cinematic force. Climbing out of the shadows of the rustbelt in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the group have tirelessly earned the undying allegiance of a devout worldwide audience one record at a time.

With over half a billion cumulative streams and views to date, they have notched four consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart and Top Rock Albums chart with "Reincarnate" [2014], "Graveyard Shift" [2017], "Disguise" [2019], and their latest effort "Scoring The End Of the World" [2022], the latter debuting at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 marking the band's second biggest sales week ever. "Scoring The End Of The World" is highlighted by the singles "Cyberhex", which trended Top 10 on YouTube, and the follow-up "Masterpiece" which lit up streaming platforms and reached No. 1 at Active Rock radio becoming the band's first chart-topper at the format.

With guests as diverse as Bryan Garris of KNOCKED LOOSE, Caleb Shomo of BEARTOOTH and video game composer Mick Gordon, "Scoring The End Of the World" finds the group's vision magnified wider than ever before with no shortage of teeth, fire, and blood. It's the dawn of their biggest chapter yet.