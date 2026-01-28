MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Returns With New Single 'Afraid Of The Dark'

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has shared a brand new single, "Afraid Of The Dark", accompanied by an official music video.

"Afraid Of The Dark" connects MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's past, present, and future — mixing metallic fury with electronic embellishments. The result is a fist-in-the-air anthem that will be instantly beloved by the MOTIONLESS faithful.

"20 years ago, I stepped into a tour van with my best friends, having no idea what was next every mile we drove down the road," says MOTIONLESS IN WHITE singer Chris Motionless, pulling back the curtain on the song's origin story, which is rooted in the band's own history. "Funny enough, we broke down two hours later in the AM hours in a snowstorm. We had to sleep on the floor of a rest stop on the side of the Interstate and wait what felt like forever for a tow truck. We were forced to cancel the first few shows of our first tour ever, and to figure out how to scrape up every cent we could to try and get the van fixed and get back on the road. Nothing was ever going to stop us. There was never a doubt that we would find a way to live out our biggest dream and set a precedent for anything standing in our way."

He continues: "On our 20-year anniversary, that spirit is burning just as hot as it was on that day. We refuse to settle, refuse to let any opposing force stop us from clawing our way up from hell, and we refuse to fear the dark of the unknown. I want the story of MIW to inspire anyone listening to not fear the unknown, but to run head first into it with everything they've got. This song is about taking control of your destiny and writing the script of your own future without any doubt or apprehension. For those of you who have been with us for any part of the last 20 years, this one is for you. If you mean it, you will make it."

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will spend the spring on tour supporting BRING ME THE HORIZON, including a performance at Madison Square Garden and at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has always stood out from the crowd. Mirroring alternately brutal and breathtaking sonic artistry against elegant and enigmatic imagery, the gold-certified, Scranton, Pennsylvania quintet has organically drawn legions of fans under its spell since 2006. A steady grind has elevated them to arena headliner. After earning three straight Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart, 2022's "Scoring The End Of The World" bowed at #1 on the latter, in addition to securing the band's highest position on the Billboard 200 at No. 12. The LP notably spawned their second RIAA gold-certified hit and first Active Rock No. 1, "Masterpiece", which has leapt towards the platinum threshold. Insidious and innate versatility has enabled them to collaborate on popular tracks with everyone from Jonathan Davis of KORN and "Doom" composer Mick Gordon to Illenium and KNOCKED LOOSE. Beyond sold-out headline tours and direct support slots for BRING ME THE HORIZON and SLIPKNOT, the group hosts, curates and headlines its own Apocalypse Fest in Scranton. Two decades into their career, these outliers prove to be as dynamic and dangerous as ever, with a slew of new releases on the horizon for Roadrunner Records. This era begins with the single "Afraid Of The Dark", infusing tightly executed metalcore with gothic overtures, industrial grit, and an arrestingly uplifting message to "follow the light in your heart and be not afraid of the dark."

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is:

Chris Motionless - Vocals

Ricky Olson - Guitar

Ryan Sitkowski - Guitar

Vinny Mauro - Drums

Justin Morrow - Bass

Photo credit: Acacia Evans