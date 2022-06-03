MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Shares New Song 'Scoring The End Of The World'

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has shared "Scoring The End Of The World", the title track of its upcoming album. Available today on all streaming platforms, the song features renowned video game composer Mick Gordon, whose credits include "Doom", "Wolfenstein" and "Prey".

Due on June 10 via Roadrunner, "Scoring The End Of The World" is available to pre-save on all streaming platforms, with exclusive merch bundles available for pre-order in the band's official store.

Building on the anticipation for MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's forthcoming album, "Scoring The End Of The World" follows the recent release of "Slaughterhouse" featuring KNOCKED LOOSE's Bryan Garris, which Revolver selected for their weekly "Best New Songs" roundup. Additional album highlights include the previously released singles "Masterpiece" and "Cyberhex", the official videos for which quickly trended Top 10 on YouTube and have since amassed over 8 million views. Furthermore, "Masterpiece" continues to grow at the Active Rock radio format, jumping into the Top 20 this week and continuing to grow in audience.

"Scoring The End Of The World" fully encompasses the expanse of the band's dynamic, deep, and dark vision, and marks the band's first full-length body of work in three years since 2019's "Disguise". The latter has quietly made a major impact on rock music and culture. The single "Another Life" stands out as their most-streamed song ever with over 23 million YouTube views on the music video. The record claimed a spot on Loudwire's "50 Best Metal Albums of 2019," plus it ignited the creative renaissance that would set the stage for the statement-making "Scoring The End Of The World".

Having recently wrapped its massively successful triple-co-headline "Trinity Of Terror" tour with BLACK VEIL BRIDES and ICE NINE KILLS, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is set to make several U.S. festival appearances this year with anticipated performances slated for Sacramento, California's Aftershock festival (October 7) and Las Vegas, Nevada's When We Were Young festival (October 22, October 23, October 29). Additional upcoming international dates for MOTIONLESS IN WHITE include a summer run in Australia with I PREVAIL and then a 2023 European tour with BEARTOOTH.

"Scoring The End Of The World" track listing:

01. Meltdown

02. Sign Of Life

03. Werewolf

04. Porcelain

05. Slaughterhouse (feat. Bryan Garris)

06. Masterpiece

07. Cause Of Death

08. We Become The Night

09. Burned At Both Ends 2

10. Broadcasting From Beyond The Grave: Corpse Nation

11. Cyberhex

12. Red, White & Boom (feat. Caleb Shomo)

13. Scoring The End Of The World (feat. Mick Gordon)

Photo credit: Ashley Von Helsing