MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Shares 'Sign Of Life' Music Video

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has released "Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)", a special deluxe reissue of the band's celebrated album "Scoring The End Of The World", which sees the Chris "Motionless" Cerulli-fronted outfit expanding on its acclaimed 2022 album with new four new bonus tracks, including "Hollow Points", "Fool's Gold", "Timebomb" (STEOTW Mix)" and "Porcelain: Ricky Motion Picture Collection".

"Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)" is available in multiple formats and on vinyl for the first time ever in several different color variants, including black, orange, hellfire, scorched earth, and electric purple, the latter of which comes with exclusive alternate cover artwork.

To celebrate the deluxe release, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has also shared a Jensen Noen-directed official music video for "Sign Of Life". Check it out below.

Up next MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will embark on its biggest North American headline run to date, "The Touring The End Of The World Tour", kicking off this fall. The upcoming trek includes support from special guests KNOCKED LOOSE, AFTER THE BURIAL and ALPHA WOLF. Hitting the road in style, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will launch this run with a very special homecoming in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Standing out as their biggest hometown gig ever, they will launch The Scranton Apocalypse Fest on September 16 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain. The one-off event will feature a headlining set from MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, with additional performances by PARKWAY DRIVE, KNOCKED LOOSE, THE AMITY AFFLICTION, AFTER THE BURIAL, NORTHLANE, ALPHA WOLF and MAKE THEM SUFFER. On its heels, "The Touring The End Of The World Tour" rolls through Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at UPMC Events Center on September 17 and various major markets across the country before closing out on October 29 in Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

With over one billion cumulative streams and views to date, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has notched four consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart and Top Rock Albums chart with "Reincarnate" (2014),"Graveyard Shift" (2017),"Disguise" (2019) and "Scoring The End Of the World" (2022),the latter debuting at No. 12 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's second-biggest sales week ever. "Scoring The End Of The World" is highlighted by the singles "Masterpiece", which reached No. 1 at Active Rock radio, becoming the band's first chart-topper at the format, and "Werewolf", which reached Top 10 at Active Rock radio and an impressive one million music video views in just four days after its debut.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is Chris Motionless (vocals),Ricky Olson (guitar),Ryan Sitkowski (guitar),Vinny Mauro (drums) and Justin Morrow (bass).