MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Singer: 'We Are Always Gonna Put Out Records That Have A Lot Of Variety'

In a new interview with Shawn of "The Rockstar Radio Show" on 96.3 The Blaze, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli spoke about a possible musical direction for the band's upcoming follow-up to 2022's "Scoring The End Of The World" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We are always gonna put out records that have a lot of variety. We're never, ever going to abandon the heavier stuff. We always have a few songs on the records that are just like the heaviest song we could do. I think the last record we had a song called 'Slaughterhouse' that was, like, in my opinion, top three heaviest songs MOTIONLESS has ever done this far into our career. So that's not going anywhere."

He continued: We're gonna have the songs that are the more like big sing-along moments, like 'Another Life' and 'Masterpiece' — the big, emotionally hitting songs that I think is really, truly what our fans want the most from the band. And then, you know, we're everywhere in between. We find ways to find everything in between and then push the envelope in directions we've never tried before. So, I think on our last record, 'Werewolf' would be a cool example of a song that was just, like, 'Let's try something completely new and different and do it our way.' And I thought it went well. We were really happy with it. So we'll find a way to do that with something else on the next one."

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE recently joined Grammy Award-nominated act IN THIS MOMENT for a co-headline run across North America featuring special guests FIT FOR A KING and FROM ASHES TO NEW. "The Dark Horizon Tour" sees the two bands alternating closing sets each night and performing at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. The trek kicked off July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and will continue through an August 19 performance at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Later this fall, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will tour the U.S. with Louisville metallic hardcore crushers KNOCKED LOOSE, djent mainstays AFTER THE BURIAL and Australian metalcore unit ALPHA WOLF. The trek will kick off in MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania on September 16 and will last over a month before wrapping up in Boston on October 29.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE recently earned two RIAA gold singles for "Another Life" and "Voices".