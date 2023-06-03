  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's CHRIS MOTIONLESS Is 'A Really Big' TAYLOR SWIFT Fan: 'I Love Her Stuff'

June 3, 2023

In a new interview with MoreCore.TV conducted at this weekend's Rock Am Ring festival in Nürburgring, Germany, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli was asked to name "something untypical" and "out of place" that he has done that the band's fans wouldn't necessarily expect. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it was just seen on the Internet not long that I'm a really big Taylor Swift fan. I went to go see five of her shows on her tour in the U.S. right now — three in Atlanta and two in Philadelphia.

"I love her stuff," he continued. "And I don't care who you are or what style of music that you like or don't like, you can't deny her show is phenomenal. The amount of effort and detail that goes into it has to be appreciated no matter what."

Last July, Chris told Revolver magazine that he is "absolutely" a diehard Taylor Swift fan and named 2020's "Folklore" as his favorite album by the pop superstar. Asked what strikes him about Taylor, Chris said: "She's a phenomenal writer. She writes most of the stuff either herself or very, very heavily involved with it. She's so, so, so smart in every asset of her musical… Everything she does is genius. And I think she's a brilliant songwriter. I love her honesty on 'Folklore' a lot. And more than anything else, you can feel the songs and they feel so genuine and so relatable. It's just awesome."

Asked what MOTIONLESS IN WHITE song he would like to do a duet with Taylor on, Chris said: "A song called 'Another Life'."

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will join Grammy Award-nominated act IN THIS MOMENT for a co-headline run across North America this summer featuring special guests FIT FOR A KING and FROM ASHES TO NEW. "The Dark Horizon Tour" will see the two bands alternating closing sets each night and performing at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. The upcoming trek is set to kick off July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and continue through an August 19 performance at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Later this fall, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will tour the U.S. with Louisville metallic hardcore crushers KNOCKED LOOSE, djent mainstays AFTER THE BURIAL and Australian metalcore unit ALPHA WOLF. The trek will kick off in MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania on September 16 and will last over a month before wrapping up in Boston on October 29.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE recently earned two RIAA gold singles for "Another Life" and "Voices".

Somebody met Chris in line at the Taylor Swift concert last night and I just want to know when good things are going to happen to me 😭

Posted by Danielle Cook on Sunday, April 30, 2023

Find more on Motionless in white
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).