MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's CHRIS MOTIONLESS Is 'A Really Big' TAYLOR SWIFT Fan: 'I Love Her Stuff'

In a new interview with MoreCore.TV conducted at this weekend's Rock Am Ring festival in Nürburgring, Germany, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli was asked to name "something untypical" and "out of place" that he has done that the band's fans wouldn't necessarily expect. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it was just seen on the Internet not long that I'm a really big Taylor Swift fan. I went to go see five of her shows on her tour in the U.S. right now — three in Atlanta and two in Philadelphia.

"I love her stuff," he continued. "And I don't care who you are or what style of music that you like or don't like, you can't deny her show is phenomenal. The amount of effort and detail that goes into it has to be appreciated no matter what."

Last July, Chris told Revolver magazine that he is "absolutely" a diehard Taylor Swift fan and named 2020's "Folklore" as his favorite album by the pop superstar. Asked what strikes him about Taylor, Chris said: "She's a phenomenal writer. She writes most of the stuff either herself or very, very heavily involved with it. She's so, so, so smart in every asset of her musical… Everything she does is genius. And I think she's a brilliant songwriter. I love her honesty on 'Folklore' a lot. And more than anything else, you can feel the songs and they feel so genuine and so relatable. It's just awesome."

Asked what MOTIONLESS IN WHITE song he would like to do a duet with Taylor on, Chris said: "A song called 'Another Life'."

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will join Grammy Award-nominated act IN THIS MOMENT for a co-headline run across North America this summer featuring special guests FIT FOR A KING and FROM ASHES TO NEW. "The Dark Horizon Tour" will see the two bands alternating closing sets each night and performing at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. The upcoming trek is set to kick off July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and continue through an August 19 performance at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Later this fall, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will tour the U.S. with Louisville metallic hardcore crushers KNOCKED LOOSE, djent mainstays AFTER THE BURIAL and Australian metalcore unit ALPHA WOLF. The trek will kick off in MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania on September 16 and will last over a month before wrapping up in Boston on October 29.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE recently earned two RIAA gold singles for "Another Life" and "Voices".