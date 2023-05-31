MÖTLEY CRÜE And DEF LEPPARD Announce November 2023 Australian Tour

Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets sold, iconic and celebrated rock legends MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD continue their 2023 co-headline "The World Tour" with the announcement of three exclusive Australian dates.

"After getting back on the road this past summer, we're beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in Australia!" said Joe Elliott of DEF LEPPARD.

"We had an incredible time playing 'The Stadium Tour' in North America and we truly can't wait to continue taking the show around the globe with 'The World Tour' in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing Australian dates set for you!" MÖTLEY CRÜE said in a joint statement.

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, MÖTLEY CRÜE — Vince Neil (vocals),Nikki Sixx (bass),Tommy Lee (drums) and Mick Mars (guitars) — has commandeered the rock pantheon for 41 years. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered seven USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, six Top 20 pop singles, three Grammy nominations, five New York Times best-selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and a Netflix hit movie.

MÖTLEY CRÜE remains a huge global draw 41 years into their career and, in the summer of 2022 co-headlined a nearly sold out North American stadium tour with DEF LEPPARD. The tour will continue to travel to stadiums around the world throughout 2023 with John 5 on guitar as they push the limits of live performance.

With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees DEF LEPPARD — Joe Elliott (vocals),Phil Collen (guitar),Rick Savage (bass),Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike.

The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading DEF LEPPARD to be heralded as the world's greatest live rock band. DEF LEPPARD's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, "Pyromania" and "Hysteria", capturing the group's legendary tracks, bringing together classic LEPPARD hits such as "Rock Of Ages", "Pour Some Sugar On Me" and "Foolin'".

MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD Australian tour dates:

November 08 - Brisbane - Suncorp Stadium

November 11 - Sydney - Giants Stadium

November 14 - Melbourne - Marvel Stadium