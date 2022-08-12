MÖTLEY CRÜE' And DEF LEPPARD's 'The Stadium Tour' Is Still Averaging 37,000 Tickets Sold Per Show

MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD's "The Stadium Tour" has landed at No. 4 on Pollstar's LIVE75 chart, which ranks worldwide active tours by the average tickets sold for reported shows taken place over the last 30 days.

According to Pollstar, "The Stadium Tour", which features support from POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, moved 98.5% of the available tickets from concerts at 17 venues in North American cities to average 36,763 sold seats per show. The bands also earned a $4.88 million gross average.

Meanwhile, IRON MAIDEN made it No. 7 on Pollstar's LIVE75 chart, having moved 98.7% of the available tickets from concerts at five venues in European cities to average 27,716 sold seats per show. The band also earned a $2.31 million gross average.

LIVE75 provides a weekly snapshot of the 75 active tours with the most drawing power, based on shows reported to Pollstar over the preceding 30 days.

"The Stadium Tour" kicked off on June 16 in Atlanta, Georgia and is slated to wrap up on September 9 in Las Vegas.

The massive North American tour was postponed from 2020 due to COVID-19, and then again in 2021.

"The Stadium Tour" marks the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017, but this jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

CRÜE fans who shelled out for the band's 2014/2015 "farewell" tour were led to believe that the group would never return after playing its final show on December 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The band touted the signing of a pre-tour "cessation of touring" agreement as cementing the fact it truly was the end of CRÜE's life on the road.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Tommy Lee played the first full show of "The Stadium Tour" on June 28 at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 59-year-old drummer hadn't been able to play full sets on the trek after sustaining his injuries about two weeks before the tour's launch. According to his wife, Tommy broke four ribs on his right side after falling down the stairs of a rental home in Nashville while CRÜE was rehearsing for the shows.

