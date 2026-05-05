MÖTLEY CRÜE And SHINEDOWN To Perform On Season Finale Of 'American Idol'

MÖTLEY CRÜE will perform on the season finale of "American Idol".

The three-hour episode of the singing competition show airs May 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The episode will feature the top three contestants performing, and whoever gets the most viewer votes will win the show.

Other artists set to appear on the show include SHINEDOWN, Clay Aiken, Jason Mraz, Nelly, EN VOGUE, Tori Kelly, BLUES TRAVELER and GIN BLOSSOMS.

A pioneer in the reality TV competition genre, "American Idol" offers hopeful vocalists from all over the country the chance to audition for esteemed judges Lionel Richie, original "Idol" season 4 winner Carrie Underwood; and Luke Bryan. Those who impress the panel are handed a golden ticket to Hollywood. Emmy Award-winning "American Idol" staple Ryan Seacrest has once again returned as host.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's upcoming "The Return Of Carnival Of Sins" tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of CRÜE's groundbreaking 2005-2006 "Carnival Of Sins" tour and the 45th anniversary of the band. The 33-city Live Nation-produced trek will kick off on July 17, 2026 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at the Pavilion at Star Lake and will feature support acts EXTREME and TESLA.

MÖTLEY CRÜE said that $1 from every ticket sold for "The Return Of Carnival Of Sins" will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program) through the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative to fund hands-on arts programs for young people.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Las Vegas residency launched on September 12, 2025 and at Dolby Live at Park MGM and ran through October 3, 2025. The shows had initially been set for spring 2025 but were rescheduled after frontman Vince Neil revealed he had suffered a stroke around Christmas 2024.

In September 2025, Vince revealed that he had actually had a series of strokes before he suffered the "big one" in his sleep 2024 Christmas night, rendering him unable to get out of bed when he woke up the next day.

When MÖTLEY CRÜE originally postponed the Las Vegas residency, the band said it was because Neil needed a "medical procedure," but offered no further details.