MÖTLEY CRÜE Appears To Be Teasing 'Secret' Club Show In New York City

MÖTLEY CRÜE appears to be teasing a "secret" club show at New York's Bowery Ballroom for May 6.

Earlier today, the legendary rockers shared a flyer for the event — with CRÜE apparently billed under the pseudonym "1981" — with tickets set to go on sale May 3.

CRÜE's performance at the Bowery Ballroom will take place two days after the band plays two back-to-back shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey on May 3-4, marking CRÜE's first live appearances of 2024.

This isn't the first time CRÜE has staged a "secret" club show. Last June, MÖTLEY CRÜE performed for 450 lucky fans at the Underworld in London, England. The streets of Camden came alive that night with the buzz that MÖTLEY CRÜE might be the band on the flyer listed as DÖGS OF WAR, with lines around the block for the most exclusive gig in town.

In a venue where most bands play their first gig, as part of their set, the band — vocalist Vince Neil, bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee and guitarist John 5 — performed their iconic anthems "Shout At The Devil", "Dr. Feelgood", "Girls Girls Girls" and many more including a premiere of their cover of BEASTIE BOYS' "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" as fans couldn't believe their luck seeing the band perform in such a small venue.

Last Friday (April 26),MÖTLEY CRÜE released a new single, "Dogs Of War". The track was made available via the band's new deal with Nashville's Big Machine Records.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's new deal with Big Machine Records sees the band working together again after making the 2014 project "Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute To Mötley Crüe", which featured CRÜE tracks covered by country stars RASCAL FLATTS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, Darius Rucker and more. Big Machine also partnered with John 5 for the release of his 2021 album "Sinner".

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

Mars suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS),a chronic and inflammatory form of arthritis that mainly affects the spine and pelvis. After years of performing through the pain, he informed the other members of MÖTLEY CRÜE in the summer of 2022 that he could no longer tour with them but would still be open to recording new music or performing at residencies that did not require much travel.

When Mars announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE, he maintained that he would remain a member of the band, with John 5 taking his place on the road. However, in early April 2023 the now-72-year-old musician filed a lawsuit against CRÜE in Los Angeles County's Superior Court claiming that, after his announcement, the rest of CRÜE tried to remove him as a significant stakeholder in the group's corporation and business holdings via a shareholders' meeting.