SLIPKNOT To Be Joined By TILL LINDEMANN, HATEBREED, POISON THE WELL, GWAR, Others At 2024 KNOTFEST IOWA

SLIPKNOT will headline the Knotfest Iowa festival, set to take place on September 21 at Waterworks Park in Des Moines. Also scheduled to appear on the bill are Till Lindemann (RAMMSTEIN),KNOCKED LOOSE, HATEBREED, POISON THE WELL, GWAR, VENDED, DYING WISH, ZULU, TWIN TEMPLE, HOLY WARS, SWOLLEN TEETH, SPINE and DOSE.

With a unique set drawing heavily from their 1999 debut, SLIPKNOT — the festival's founders — will celebrate 25 years of the self-titled album along with their fans, in the band's birthplace of Iowa.

This year's Knotfest Iowa will be held at Waterworks Park, which is adjacent to downtown Des Moines and where SLIPKNOT played in 2000 on the legendary "Tattoo The Earth" tour.

Knotfest Iowa is thrilled to announce it will debut a revamped Knotfest Museum celebrating SLIPKNOT's 25-year career. A staple at Knotfests all over the world, the ante is upped this year — the Museum Experience will feature a jaw-dropping collection of artifacts from the band's history, making this a can’t miss opportunity for fans. Tickets are strictly limited.

Tomorrow, April 30, Knotfest.com premium presale tickets will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT, followed by Knotfest.com general subscriber presale tickets starting at 12 p.m. CT. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. CT to the general public here.

Knotfest Iowa isn't just a music festival; it's a pilgrimage to the heart of where SLIPKNOT's legacy began. Since launching in 2012, the festival has surged into a fully immersive multi-stage event that offers unparalleled experiences across the globe, including Mexico, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Finland, Australia and across South America. Additionally, Knotfest has since spun off into a successful entertainment media hub — Knotfest.com, which became a juggernaut of its own making, giving a platform to young freethinkers and like-minded artists. All of these achievements have helped SLIPKNOT claim their rightful seat as pioneers and thought leaders, establishing them as a generational talent.

Knotfest has evolved into one of the biggest hard rock and metal festivals in the world, expanding to four continents. Hundreds of thousands of fans have attended these massive festivals, which are as cultural as they are music-based, mixing heavy rock with hip hop, world music, visual art, experiential installations, and much more.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, SLIPKNOT's creative visionary Shawn "Clown" Crahan described Knotfest as "a dark carnival experience. It's not just the shows, but the environment created around it. It's all about having fun. A day dedicated to our mentality, our ideas, to the people we want to be with. I'm talking about smells, sights, hearing, your body, everything will be overloaded with stimulation."

Twenty-five years ago, nine inspired musicians from Des Moines, Iowa, shattered the scope of what was possible in rock music. From the moment SLIPKNOT emerged in 1999 with their self-titled debut, it was clear they were like nothing the world had seen before. Where a similarly creative act may have burned out or lost their relevance chasing mainstream acceptance, SLIPKNOT has only proven that an enduring commitment to constant evolution, their craft, and their fans can allow a rock band to not only continue — but flourish and push the envelope on what defines heavy metal and rock music in general.

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner