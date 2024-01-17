MÖTLEY CRÜE Celebrates 43rd Anniversary By Launching Virtual Museum, 'Crüeseum'

Coinciding with the band's 43rd anniversary today, MÖTLEY CRÜE is excited to open the virtual doors for fans to experience the world's most notorious museum, the Crüeseum, which gives visitors a glimpse into the wild 40-plus-year history of the iconic rock band. This living, breathing, virtual museum, developed in partnership with Definitive Authentic/Inveniem, features memorabilia ranging from stage clothes, photographs, instruments, to mementos and many other gems — many of which have never been seen by the public. The band's personal archives will open to fans with three different collections: "Shout At The Devil", a celebration of the CRÜE's legendary breakthrough album; "On With The Show," a dedication to MÖTLEY's life on the road; and "Home Sweet Home - Los Angeles," a dirty love letter to the city that made them. The Crüeseum is continually growing and will be replenished with exclusive items and much more to come — fans of the band are encouraged to check back often.

MÖTLEY CRÜE has partnered with Definitive Authentic to compile, archive and bring to life the expansive collection found in the Crüeseum. For access to the Crüeseum and to purchase items from the band's private collections, please visit www.Crueseum.com. MÖTLEY CRÜE are also

excited to announce they are bringing back their legendary fan club from the 1980s, S.I.N. Club, due to ongoing fan demand. S.I.N. Club will give fans exclusive first access to tickets and other perks. More info can be found on the Crüeseum web site.

Commemorating the 40th anniversary of MÖTLEY CRÜE's landmark second album, "Shout The Devil", the band and BMG most recently launched "Year Of The Devil", a multi-configuration celebration of the album originally released in 1983. The centerpiece of "Year Of The Devil" is the limited-edition super deluxe box set which features the newly remastered album on LP, CD and cassette. Also included are reproductions of the original 7" singles of "Too Young To Fall In Love" and "Looks That Kill" alongside a pentagram séance board, devil board with metal planchette, metal 7" adapter, album art lithographs, tarot cards, devil candle holder and more. In addition, seven rare demo tracks have been resurrected and are included as "Shout At The Demos & Rarities". "Shout At The Devil – 40th Anniversary" is available as a streaming/digital deluxe edition and super limited-edition configurations. In 1983, at the height of the Satanic Panic, "Shout At The Devil" catapulted MÖTLEY CRÜE to superstardom. Delivering on the hype and promise of their platinum debut, "Too Fast For Love", MÖTLEY CRÜE's second album hit the U.S. Top 20 and was certified four times platinum. For many music fans, "Shout At The Devil" was the first time they witnessed an album with this imagery and lyrical content on mainstream retail shelves.

MÖTLEY CRÜE concluded its hugely successful tour of stadiums around the world after two years at the end of 2023 in Australia.

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, MÖTLEY CRÜE — Vince Neil (vocals),Nikki Sixx (bass),Tommy Lee (drums) and Mick Mars (guitars) — has commandeered the rock pantheon for more than 40 years and since 2023 continues to do so with John 5 on guitar. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered seven USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, six Top 20 pop singles, three Grammy nominations, five New York Times best-selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and a Netflix hit movie. MÖTLEY CRÜE continues to tour the world with John 5 on guitar as they push the limits of live performance.

The quartet has amassed over five billion streams across digital platforms and the band has over right million followers on social media. Known for their iconic live performances, MÖTLEY CRÜE has sold out countless tours across the globe in front of millions of fans with groundbreaking production highlights such as Tommy Lee's drum-rollercoaster and Nikki Sixx's flame-throwing bass. They pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency with a sold-out run in 2012. MÖTLEY CRÜE's hit songs such as "Kickstart My Heart" and "Home Sweet Home" are frequently licensed by major brands such as NASCAR, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, Carl's Jr. and KIA, to name a few, and their music can be heard on TV hit shows such as "Stranger Things" and "Cobra Kai", among many others.

The band's biography "The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band" became a New York Times best-seller in 2001 and has sold over one million copies worldwide. Members of the band have authored four additional New York Times best-selling books since. In 2019 Netflix premiered "The Dirt" biopic based on the bestselling book which became a global hit movie scoring a 94% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As a result, MÖTLEY CRÜE gained an entire new generation of young fans who discovered the band through the movie and further solidified their iconic status, relevance, and the timelessness of their songwriting.

MÖTLEY CRÜE remains a huge global draw 40-plus years into their career and, in the summer of 2022 co-headlined a nearly sold-out North American stadium tour with DEF LEPPARD. The tour continued around the world in 2023 with legs in Latin America, Europe, Japan and Australia before concluding in Melbourne, Australia on November 14, 2023.

Photo credit: Paul Brown