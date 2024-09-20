MÖTLEY CRÜE's Dogs Of War' Covered By Country Artist CHASE MCDANIEL For 10th-Anniversary Edition Of 'Nashville Outlaws'

Big Machine Label Group and MÖTLEY CRÜE have released a 10th-anniversary edition of their chart-topping tribute album "Nashville Outlaws". Out everywhere today via Big Machine Records, the re-release of the countrified homage to the legendary rockers features a brand-new track, with rising country star Chase McDaniel covering the CRÜE's latest Top 5 Rock Radio hit "Dogs Of War".

"The 'Nashville Outlaws' album introduced us to a whole new group of country music fans and showed day-one CRÜE members some of the best country music has to offer," MÖTLEY CRÜE said in a statement. "We've always tried to break down boundaries in our career, and we're proud to commemorate one of those milestones with this 10th-anniversary re-release."

"I was honored to participate in a 'country-rockified' version of 'Dogs Of War'," Chase McDaniel explains. "MÖTLEY CRÜE is legendary. Their era of heavy guitars, drums, and unforgettable stage presence heavily influenced the country genre I'm in today, and I admire them as writers, rebels, and people who stand up for what they believe in. This song is about not letting the naysayers get in your head, and that's a narrative I've lived my whole life."

Originally out on August 19, 2014, "Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute To Mötley Crüe", features classic CRÜE tracks covered by some of country music's biggest artists, including RASCAL FLATTS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and Darius Rucker, among others. The album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200, No. 2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, and featured the Top 30 hit "Home Sweet Home", performed by Justin Moore and Vince Neil.

The release laid the groundwork for MÖTLEY's eventual signing to Big Machine Label Group earlier this year. Ushering in a new era for the band, their debut album with the label, the "Cancelled" EP, is set to hit platforms on October 4. The release will precede a historic run of shows, dubbed the "Höllywood Takeöver", as MÖTLEY returns to the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles with three exclusive gigs at Los Angeles's Troubadour (October 7),Roxy (October 9),and Whisky A Go Go (October 11).

In addition to releasing the 10th-anniversary edition of "Nashville Outlaws", limited-edition merch, including vinyl, apparel, and band-signed instruments, is now available for purchase exclusively in the Big Machine webstore. Visit bigmachinelabelgroup.com for additional info.

"Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute To Mötley Crüe (10th Anniversary Edition)" track listing:

01. Dogs Of War - Chase McDaniel (4:05)

02. Kickstart My Heart - Rascal Flatts (3:54)

03. If I Die Tomorrow - Florida Georgia Line (3:41)

04. Smokin' In The Boys Room - LeAnn Rimes (4:52)

05. Home Sweet Home - Justin Moore featuring Vince Neil (3:51)

06. The Animal In Me - Cassadee Pope featuring Robin Zander (4:12)

07. Afraid - Aaron Lewis (3:52)

08. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S) - Big & Rich (4:22)

09. Without You - Clare Bowen, Sam Palladio (3:27)

10. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) - Eli Young Band (3:58)

11. Looks That Kill - Lauren Jenkins (4:32)

12. Live Wire - The Cadillac Three (4:08)

13. Dr. Feelgood - The Mavericks (5:14)

14. Girls, Girls, Girls - Brantley Gilbert (4:04)

15. Wild Side - Gretchen Wilson (4:41)

16. Time For Change - Darius Rucker (3:34)

17. Home Sweet Home (Single Edit) - Justin Moore featuring Vince Neil (3:32)

18. Home Sweet Home (Live) - Justin Moore featuring Vince Neil (4:02)

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin