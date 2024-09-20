  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Dogs Of War' Covered By Country Artist CHASE MCDANIEL For 10th-Anniversary Edition Of 'Nashville Outlaws'

September 20, 2024

Big Machine Label Group and MÖTLEY CRÜE have released a 10th-anniversary edition of their chart-topping tribute album "Nashville Outlaws". Out everywhere today via Big Machine Records, the re-release of the countrified homage to the legendary rockers features a brand-new track, with rising country star Chase McDaniel covering the CRÜE's latest Top 5 Rock Radio hit "Dogs Of War".

"The 'Nashville Outlaws' album introduced us to a whole new group of country music fans and showed day-one CRÜE members some of the best country music has to offer," MÖTLEY CRÜE said in a statement. "We've always tried to break down boundaries in our career, and we're proud to commemorate one of those milestones with this 10th-anniversary re-release."

"I was honored to participate in a 'country-rockified' version of 'Dogs Of War'," Chase McDaniel explains. "MÖTLEY CRÜE is legendary. Their era of heavy guitars, drums, and unforgettable stage presence heavily influenced the country genre I'm in today, and I admire them as writers, rebels, and people who stand up for what they believe in. This song is about not letting the naysayers get in your head, and that's a narrative I've lived my whole life."

Originally out on August 19, 2014, "Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute To Mötley Crüe", features classic CRÜE tracks covered by some of country music's biggest artists, including RASCAL FLATTS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and Darius Rucker, among others. The album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200, No. 2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, and featured the Top 30 hit "Home Sweet Home", performed by Justin Moore and Vince Neil.

The release laid the groundwork for MÖTLEY's eventual signing to Big Machine Label Group earlier this year. Ushering in a new era for the band, their debut album with the label, the "Cancelled" EP, is set to hit platforms on October 4. The release will precede a historic run of shows, dubbed the "Höllywood Takeöver", as MÖTLEY returns to the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles with three exclusive gigs at Los Angeles's Troubadour (October 7),Roxy (October 9),and Whisky A Go Go (October 11).

In addition to releasing the 10th-anniversary edition of "Nashville Outlaws", limited-edition merch, including vinyl, apparel, and band-signed instruments, is now available for purchase exclusively in the Big Machine webstore. Visit bigmachinelabelgroup.com for additional info.

"Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute To Mötley Crüe (10th Anniversary Edition)" track listing:

01. Dogs Of War - Chase McDaniel (4:05)
02. Kickstart My Heart - Rascal Flatts (3:54)
03. If I Die Tomorrow - Florida Georgia Line (3:41)
04. Smokin' In The Boys Room - LeAnn Rimes (4:52)
05. Home Sweet Home - Justin Moore featuring Vince Neil (3:51)
06. The Animal In Me - Cassadee Pope featuring Robin Zander (4:12)
07. Afraid - Aaron Lewis (3:52)
08. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S) - Big & Rich (4:22)
09. Without You - Clare Bowen, Sam Palladio (3:27)
10. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) - Eli Young Band (3:58)
11. Looks That Kill - Lauren Jenkins (4:32)
12. Live Wire - The Cadillac Three (4:08)
13. Dr. Feelgood - The Mavericks (5:14)
14. Girls, Girls, Girls - Brantley Gilbert (4:04)
15. Wild Side - Gretchen Wilson (4:41)
16. Time For Change - Darius Rucker (3:34)
17. Home Sweet Home (Single Edit) - Justin Moore featuring Vince Neil (3:32)
18. Home Sweet Home (Live) - Justin Moore featuring Vince Neil (4:02)

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin

Find more on Motley crue
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).