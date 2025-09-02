RALF SCHEEPERS Always Had Confidence PRIMAL FEAR Would Continue, Despite MAT SINNER's Health Challenges

In a new interview with Chris Akin Presents, PRIMAL FEAR vocalist Ralf Scheepers addressed on the fact that PRIMAL FEAR bassist Mat Sinner received treatment for eight months at various hospitals after he allegedly suffered an extreme adverse reaction in 2021 to the COVID-19 vaccination. As a result of Sinner's health challenges, PRIMAL FEAR canceled all of its planned shows in 2021 and 2022, eventually recruiting Alex Jansen as Mat's temporary replacement. Speaking about some of the obstacles that he and his PRIMAL FEAR bandmates faced leading up to the release of their new album, "Domination", Ralf said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was hard times, [I have] to admit. So, starting with the illness of Mat, I mean, he said it in several interviews already that he's got this heart attack from the jab. And I don't wanna go into details, because everybody has a different opinion about it, but the fact is that he had the problem and he was really in hospital for more than a year, and he was suffering more than two years coming back to life. He was dead, really, but they brought him back. But that was the time when we released [PRIMAL FEAR's previous album, 2023's] 'Code Red' already, so it was before 'Code Red'. So, when we were touring with 'Code Red' with the other members, then [longtime PRIMAL FEAR guitarist] Magnus [Karlsson] wrote several [songs] for the new album again, as he got fitter and fitter that, which is great. So we were really happy to have [Magnus] back, not only as a writing member, but now also on stage again, which is great. So the preparations for 'Domination' were pretty much like we've always done it the last 15 years — it's a writing trio, [with] Mat, Magnus and I — and that's how we always proceed, writing songs coming from our soul, from our blood, without trying to be somebody else, just doing the things natural, what we love to do. And that's what you can exactly hear on 'Domination' now."

Asked if there was ever a point when he thought PRIMAL FEAR could be "over", particularly at the height of Sinner's aforementioned health challenges, Scheepers said: "Not over. I always knew that there's gonna be sort of PRIMAL FEAR, and, of course, I was hoping Mat will survive, and I was happy he did. But, of course, you always have this worst-case scenario where you think, what's gonna happen? But I didn't really wanna think about it, [and] it didn't happen. So I knew, for me, I'm always gonna be a musician and gonna be in a band no matter what happens. And I always knew that this is gonna continue somehow, because I always was the guy who continued in a way, no matter what obstacles overcame in the past. So for me, it was clear that I always continue no matter how. There's always gonna be some kind of PRIMAL FEAR."

Two months ago, Sinner (a.k.a. Matthias Lasch),who also serves as PRIMAL FEAR's producer, told Spain's Stairway To Rock about his current health status: "Well, it will be never like it was before. I was having a very evil heart attack after the COVID injection. So the COVID injection destroyed my heart. So I was in a hospital for one year. And in the first month, I was in a coma. Then I was paralyzed. I couldn't move my hands, my feet. I was three times reanimated. I was dead. They brought me back to life. And very, very slowly, some parts came back. First, my voice was coming back. My hands were moving, but my legs were not moving. So I was in a wheelchair for a longer time. From a wheelchair with a lot of training, I was able to go in such a machine — what you say with the old people, walking. I don't know the English word, but you know what I mean… And then slowly, slowly, slowly it was getting better. But I could play bass and I could compose songs, but sitting in a chair, but not far away from walking on a stage. But the last year I made a very good progress so that some things are possible again, which were not possible one year ago. So when I was lying there alone, paralyzed somewhere, my biggest dream was to play one more show."

Asked if he has any memories of the time he spent in a coma, Mat said: "Only stupid things. I got morphine, and I liked that. I had weird hallucinations. But that was not in heaven. No, no. I wasn't there. So many people say, 'Oh, I saw God' or something like that. [I saw] nothing… Just stupid things."

Regarding whether his health challenges served as a lyrical inspiration for "Domination", which will arrive on September 5 via Reigning Phoenix Music, Sinner said: "Well, if you read the lyrics of the new album very carefully, you will find some lines which are connected. But with the next album, I don't write about this. I look into the future now. This is the most important thing for me."

Joining Sinner and Scheepers in PRIMAL FEAR's current lineup are the band's latest additions, Italian/Cuban sensation Thalìa Bellazecca (ANGUS MCSIX, ex-FROZEN CROWN) on guitar and André Hilgers (AXXIS, RAGE, SILENT FORCE, SINNER, BONFIRE) on drums. Also appearing with the group is Karlsson, who has been primarily a studio member of the band for much of the past decade but who has now rejoined PRIMAL FEAR's touring lineup.

"Domination" was recorded in autumn 2024, produced by Mat Sinner and co-produced by Ralf Scheepers as well as Magnus Karlsson. Rounded off by multiple PRIMAL FEAR mixing/mastering engineer Jacob Hansen at his own studios in Denmark, the album artwork was designed by Death.Milk.Designs.

PRIMAL FEAR's new lineup made its live debut on May 9 at the 2025 edition of the Rock In Rautheim festival in Braunschweig, Germany.

This September, PRIMAL FEAR will return to the live front with its longest European tour since 2018. Reigning Phoenix Music labelmates ELEINE have been confirmed as special guests.

In August 2024, guitarists Alex Beyrodt and Tom Naumann, drummer Michael Ehré and bassist Alex Jansen announced their departures from PRIMAL FEAR, insisting that their exit was "triggered by decisions within the band that we do not agree with" but claiming that "there was no argument or bad blood."

Formed by Sinner in 1997 as an outlet for Scheepers (who had left GAMMA RAY and was a rumored candidate for the then-open JUDAS PRIEST vocal spot, but was considering early retirement from metal),PRIMAL FEAR has emerged as one of the most consistent European metal bands, rarely straying from its core PRIEST-styled power metal sound.