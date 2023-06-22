MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist's PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Announce New Album 'Kings Of The Asylum'

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, the band featuring MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell alongside his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla, will release its third album, "Kings Of The Asylum", on September 1 through Nuclear Blast Records. It will be PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS' first studio release to feature singer Joel Peters.

To coincide with the announcement, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS have shared a video for the album's first single, "Schizophrenia", and announced that they will be playing an intimate release show at The Patriot in Crumlin, South Wales on September 7. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 23 at 9 a.m.

Phil comments: "We are thrilled to finally announce that we will be unleashing our brand new album 'Kings Of The Asylum' on September 1st. This is the first new music with our new singer Joel Peters and it totally kicks ass!"

"Kings Of The Asylum" track listing:

01. Walking In Circles

02. Too Much Is Never Enough

03. Hammer And Dance

04. Strike The Match

05. Schizophrenia

06. Kings Of The Asylum

07. The Hunt

08. Show No Mercy

09. No Guts! No Glory!

10. Ghosts

11. Maniac

12. Monster (CD Bonus Track)

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS will head out on an extensive European tour later this year in support of the new album.

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS is:

Phil Campbell - Guitars

Todd Campbell - Guitars

Tyla Campbell - Bass

Dane Campbell - Drums

Joel Peters - Vocals

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS' latest album, "We're The Bastards", came out in November 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

Formed in the aftermath of MOTÖRHEAD's dissolution, following the death of Lemmy Kilmister in December 2015, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS were always going to draw a crowd at any discerning rock or metal festival. Led by one of the genre's most respected guitarists, the band emerged onto the 2017 touring circuit powered by a huge amount of good will, a smattering of MOTÖRHEAD covers and a handful of new songs that crackled with passion and swagger. Landing themselves a prestigious support slot on GUNS N' ROSES 2017 summer stadium run, the BASTARD SONS hit the ground running.

Fast forward to 2020 and, just like everyone else, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS had to cancel a lot of carefully laid plans when the global pandemic descended on us all. But as if to confirm their absolute dedication to blowing people's heads off with thunderous rock 'n' roll, the band refused to cancel plans to record a follow-up to their widely lauded debut. Recorded and engineered during lockdown by guitarist Todd Campbell, the second BASTARD SONS album, "We're The Bastards", was described in a press release as "bigger, better and even more raucously uplifting than its predecessor."

In October 2019, Phil Campbell released his first-ever solo record, "Old Lions Still Roar". The album, which had been in the works for more than five years, included guest appearances by Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and Alice Cooper, among others.