MOTÖRHEAD: Special 40th-Anniversary Editions Of 'Iron Fist' To Be Released In September

MOTÖRHEAD's fifth album, 1982's "Iron Fist", will be re-released for its 40th anniversary in new deluxe editions on September 23. There will be hardback book-packs in two CD and triple LP formats, featuring a hammer fist blow, remaster of the original album, previously unreleased demo bonus tracks and a full concert, originally broadcast on Radio Clyde from March 18, 1982, plus the story of the album and many previously unseen photos. There's also a limited-edition blue-and-black swirl of the original standalone album.

The time-honored phrase "Follow that!" rang with deafening resonance when MOTÖRHEAD was faced with having to follow a rock milestone ("Ace Of Spades"),a No. 1 album ("No Sleep Till Hammersmith") and their bomber — the most spectacular stage prop rock had ever seen. As last shout from the three amigos lineup of Lemmy, "Fast" Eddie Clarke and Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor, "Iron Fist" was rudely dismissed by some ignorant loudmouth hap'orths as being "less" and has always suffered slightly from that initial idiotic disdain. We're here to finally correct that nonsense, as "Iron Fist" reveals itself as a vital snapshot of the band at a crucial period when they found themselves caught in the tornado ignited by success and, in true MOTÖRHEAD style, careered into their next phase at such velocity it transcended logic or reason to become this trio's final kamikaze joyride. Forty years later, "Iron Fist" sounds like prime MOTÖRHEAD with the gloves and seatbelts off. For sheer velocity, it could be fastest, most out-of-control of them all.

LP And CD track listing:

Original "Iron Fist" album

01. Iron Fist

02. Heart Of Stone

03. I'm The Doctor

04. Go To Hell

05. Loser

06. Sex And Outrage

07. America

08. Shut It Down

09. Speedfreak

10. (Don't Need) Religion

11. Bang To Rights

Jackson's Studio Demos October 1981

01. Remember Me, I'm Gone

02. The Doctor

03. Young & Crazy

04. Loser

05. Iron Fist

06. Go To Hell

CD & Digital Bonus Tracks

01. Lemmy Goes To The Pub

02. Some Old Song, I'm Gone

03. (Don't Let 'Em) Grind Ya Down (Alternate Version)

04. Shut It Down

05. Sponge Cake (Instrumental)

06. Ripsaw Teardown (Instrumental)

07. Peter Gunn (Instrumental)

Live at Glasgow Apollo 18/3/82 (Previously unreleased)

01. Iron First

02. Heart Of Stone

03. Shoot You In The Back

04. The Hammer

05. Loser

06. Jailbait

07. America

08. White Line

09. (Don't Need) Religion

10. Go To Hell

11. Capricorn

12. (Don't Let 'Em) Grind Ya Down

13. (We Are The) Road Crew

14. Ace Of Spades

15. Bite The Bullet

16. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

17. Overkill

18. Bomber

19. Motörhead

Taylor died in November 2015 of liver failure. Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister succumbed to cancer the following month. Clarke died in January 2018 after a battle with pneumonia.

Clarke, Taylor and Lemmy appeared on five albums together: MOTÖRHEAD's 1977 self-titled debut, 1979's "Overkill" and "Bomber", 1980's "Ace Of Spades" and the aforementioned "Iron Fist".

Photo by Allan Ballard