MOTÖRHEAD To Release 'We Take No Prisoners: The Singles 1995-2006' Box Sets In October

Back in the golden era of the single of the 1970s and 1980s, MOTÖRHEAD would regularly assault the ears of Top 40 chart listeners on a Sunday afternoon with a string of smash hits.

The single as a format may have been less prominent from the 1990s onwards due to the dawn of the CD, but that didn't diminish the caliber of the singles and promos that MOTÖRHEAD continued to release. These mostly CD singles are now rare and highly collectable, so it only feels fitting for this era of the band's bullet belt full of hits to be reappraised and released on the format that singles were born for, seven-inch vinyl.

"We Take No Prisoners" is a collection of MOTÖRHEAD singles spanning 1995 to 2006, and available as a nine-seven-inch-single box set and expanded double CD and digital editions. From crowd pleasers like the pummeling "Sacrifice" through their unique cover of SEX PISTOLS' "God Save The Queen" to the semi-acoustic roots vibes of "Whorehouse Blues", no one could deny their songwriting prowess and sheer rock power was still second to none.

With a selection of rare live and radio edits thrown in for good measure and a long-lost promo interview with Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister and Mikkey Dee from 2004, this is a definitive collection of this era of the band and the songs that drove the success of the albums they were lifted from.

Lemmy died on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete a European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

In June 2020, it was announced that Lemmy would get the biopic treatment. The upcoming film, "Lemmy", will be directed by Greg Olliver, who previously helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name, "Lemmy".

A custom-made urn containing Lemmy's ashes is on permanent display in a columbarium at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, California.

Photo credit: Robert John