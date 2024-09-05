MÖTLEY CRÜE Announces 'Dr. Feelgood' 35th-Anniversary Deluxe Box Set

35 years after its release, MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Dr. Feelgood" stands as one of the last great rock records of the 1980s and one of the greatest rock records of all time. Recorded in Vancouver with producer Bob Rock and released in 1989, this iconic album took MÖTLEY CRÜE to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a six-times-platinum certification in the U.S. The album cemented the newly sober band's status as global superstars, hitting the Top 10 in Australia (platinum),Canada (three times platinum),Finland, Norway, New Zealand (platinum),Sweden, Switzerland (gold) and the U.K. (gold).

With five massive hit singles that kept radio and MTV request lines busy, the "Dr. Feelgood" world tour saw MÖTLEY CRÜE on the road and in the air on their own private jet for over two years. First single "Dr. Feelgood", with its instantly memorable opening, catchy chorus, and gritty music video set the tone by reaching the top 10 on the U.S. Hot 100 singles chart. Originally a Top 30 hit upon release, "Kickstart My Heart" went on to become MÖTLEY CRÜE's most popular landmark track. From the buzz saw intro to the cheating-death lyrics and music video shot in a rare return to a club show at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, it has now logged well over 1.5 billion streams and can be heard nearly every day in movies, commercials, video games and sporting events around the world. The Hot 100 hits kept coming as "Without You" hit No. 8, "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" reached No. 19, and final single "Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)" was accompanied by an music video capturing the fan excitement of a live CRÜE show.

The "Dr. Feelgood" world tour kicked off at the now-legendary Moscow Music Peace Festival in Russia and by the time the tour wrapped in late 1990, the band had played over 100 shows to over two million faithful fans. MÖTLEY CRÜE continues to fill arenas and stadiums around the world with many classics from "Dr. Feelgood" in their setlist to this day.

The centerpiece of this 35th-anniversary campaign will be a limited-edition box set available on LP and CD with the remastered version of the original album, as well as rare demos and live tracks. The box set also features a 24-page replica tour book with never-before-seen and never-before-published live and behind-the-scenes photos, a replica "Dr. Feelgood" tour itinerary, poster, patch, backstage pass, live show handbill, press kit, medical envelope and guitar pick.

In addition to the box set, there will be a deluxe streaming version and various different configurations for fans of vinyl: an independent retail exclusive color vinyl, an alternative exclusive color vinyl with 3D lenticular cover art, a picture disc vinyl as well as standard black vinyl. Last but not least, the anniversary edition will also be available as CD with 3D lenticular art, as well as a standard CD. All variants feature reimagined cover art showing 35 years of decay.

As the world gears up for the highly anticipated limited edition box set, the Crüeseum — MÖTLEY CRÜE's ultimate haven for die-hard fans — administers a head-to-toe examination of the chart-topping, legacy-making, six-times-platinum release "Dr. Feelgood". Don't miss your chance to be a part of the celebration.

35th-anniversary limited-edition LP box set includes (also available as limited-edition CD box set):

* Original Album Remastered on green/black vinyl

* The "Demos" EP on green/black vinyl

* "Live" EP on green/black vinyl

* 24-page book with never-before-seen and never-before-published live and behind-the-scenes photos

* 18"x24" reimagined album art poster

* Replica backstage pass

* Patch

* Replica live show handbill

* 16-Page "Dr. Feelgood" tour itinerary

* Press kit

- Folder

- Original press release from 1989

- Original 8" x 10" press photo

* Medical Envelope

* Guitar Pick

Album track listing:

01. T.N.T. (Terror 'N Tinseltown)

02. Dr. Feelgood

03. Slice Of Your Pie

04. Rattlesnake Shake

05. Kickstart My Heart

06. Without You

07. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

08. Sticky Sweet

09. She Goes Down

10. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

11. Time For Change

"Demos" track listing:

01. Dr. Feelgood (Demo)

02. Get It For Free (Demo)

03. Kickstart My Heart (Demo)

04. Time For Change (Demo)

05. Without You (Demo)

"Live" track listing:

01. Dr. Feelgood (Live)

02. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) (Live)

03. Without You (Live)

04. Kickstart My Heart (Live)

05. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S) (Live)

Photo credit: William Hames (1989 "Dr. Feelgood" era)