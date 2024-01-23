MR. BUNGLE Announces May 2024 U.S Tour Dates

MR. BUNGLE continues to extend its 2024 world tour, adding headlining dates to cities the band has not visited since the turn of the millennium, with newly announced performances now also slated for the Southeastern and Midwestern U.S.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Ipecac alum Otto Von Schirach opens on all headlining dates.

Newly announced MR. BUNGLE U.S. dates:

May 06 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 07 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s

May 08 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

May 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

May 12 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

May 14 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 15 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

May 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

MR. BUNGLE's upcoming dates will once again feature the lineup of Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, Trey Spruance, Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo.

MR. BUNGLE released "The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo" in 2020, an album that saw the Eureka, California-born band record songs from their 1986 cassette only demo. The collection's release was preceded by seven February 2020 shows (Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York). The newly revamped version of the seminal band sees Trevor Dunn, Mike Patton and Trey Spruance joined by Scott Ian (ANTHRAX, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (DEAD CROSS, ex-SLAYER, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES). Rolling Stone dubbed the album "a feast of ingenious riffs… and pure manic energy," Stereogum said "MR. BUNGLE are reliving their very earliest days and kicking a whole lot of ass in the process," and Decibel declared it "one of the best thrash records of the year."

MR. BUNGLE was formed in an impoverished lumber and fishing town by a trio of curious, volatile teenagers. Trey Spruance, Mike Patton and Trevor Dunn beget the amorphous "band" in 1985 up in Humboldt County, California, sifting through a variety of members until around 1989 when they settled on a lineup that managed to get signed to Warner Bros. Records. No one really knows how this happened and it remains a complete mystery that even the algorithms of the Internet can't decode. Up until 2000, they released three albums ("Mr. Bungle" in 1991, "Disco Volante" in 1995 and "California" in 1999),toured a good portion of the Western hemisphere and avoided any sort of critical acclaim. Some argue that the band subsequently broke up but there is also no proof of this. What is true is that they took 20 years off from performing under said moniker while they pursued various other music that, in contrast, paid the rent.

Photo credit: Buzz Osborne