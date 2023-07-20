TED NUGENT Is Working On A Memoir

In a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, legendary rocker Ted Nugent confirmed that he is working on a memoir. "My son Rocco, who is just a genius, he's on the road with me," he said. "Rocco Winchester Nugent and I are collaborating. You know, I've written three New York Times bestsellers, and I wrote 'em. I mean, I sat down and wrote the motherfuckers, man. It's quite a chore. Holy shit. You've got to sit down for long periods of time and I'm really not good at that. So Rocco is sticking recorders in my face. By the way, we're filming [my] whole 'Adios Mofo' [farewell tour]. We're documenting the whole tour for all kinds of applications. Rocco has been having me reminisce about all of these stories. I have so many stories."

Ted continued: "So he's transcribing all of my [stories] and we're going to create two books. One is 'Uncommon Sense', because I live a beautifully perfected common-sense lifestyle. That's the [first book], because it seems to be on the endangered species list out there — but it's not. It's alive and well. Then we're also documenting my 75 years of being clean and sober, riding the flame-throwing middle finger into that not-so-quiet night. Boy, that's a statement, that should be the front of the book, shouldn't it? That book will be titled 'Stranglehold'. I'm going into all of the gory details. It will be unabridged and my God, what an adventure I've had. Holy shit."

Back in 2008, Nugent landed on The New York Times bestseller list with his book "Ted, White, And Blue: The Nugent Manifesto". This marked the rock legend's second time charting on The New York Times bestseller list, a spot he achieved with "God, Guns, And Rock 'N' Roll" (2000). Ted's other successful books include "Kill It And Grill It", "Blood Trails: The Truth About Bowhunting" and "Blood Trails II".

Nugent's self-titled debut album in 1975 was certified double platinum in the United States, while "Free-for-All", "Cat Scratch Fever", "Weekend Warriors" and "State Of Shock" all reached the Top 30 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Nugent has reportedly sold over 40 million albums and was named Detroit's greatest guitar player of all time by readers of MLive.

The conservative rocker, who been eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist since 2000, has enjoyed a remarkably successful and eventful musical career over the past five decades, but his music is increasingly overshadowed by his political outbursts.

Nugent's latest album, "Detroit Muscle", was released in April 2022 via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018's "The Music Made Me Do It" was recorded with Ted's most recent touring band, which included bassist Greg Smith and drummer Jason Hartless.

This past May, Smith, who had played bass for Ted for the past 16 years, announced his departure from the legendary rocker's touring band. He has since been replaced by Johnny Schoen.

Ted kicked off his "Adios Mofo '23" farewell tour on July 12 in Immokalee, Florida.