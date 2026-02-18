MUSHROOMHEAD And FEAR FACTORY Announce Fall 2026 U.S. Co-Headlining Tour

Cleveland, Ohio-based masked metal masters MUSHROOMHEAD will team up with industrial metal pioneers FEAR FACTORY for a U.S. co-headlining tour, "Soul Of A New War Machine", this fall. The trek will feature support from Chinese Mongolian progressive metal outfit NINE TREASURES.

Tour dates:

Oct. 13 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

Oct. 14 - Portland, ME - Aura

Oct. 15 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

Oct. 16 - Harrisburg, PA - Capitol City Music Hall

Oct. 17 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

Oct. 18 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho

Oct. 20 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

Oct. 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

Oct. 22 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

Oct. 23 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

Oct. 24 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

Oct. 25 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

Oct. 27 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theatre

Oct. 28 - Cadillac, MI - Venue Event Center

Oct. 29 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

Oct. 31 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater (Annual Halloween Show)

Nov. 01 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre's

Nov. 03 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

Nov. 05 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Nov. 06 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

Nov. 07 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Ice House

Nov. 08 - Dallas, TX - AM/FM

Nov. 10 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

Nov. 11 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

MUSHROOMHEAD's ninth album, "Call The Devil", came out in August 2024 via Napalm Records.

Returning after a 12-year hiatus, longtime guitarist Dave "Gravy" Felton — who performed on several of the band's biggest albums and is credited as a primary songwriter on classic anthems like "Along The Way", "Sun Doesn't Rise" and "The Dream Is Over" — contributes his trademark skills to two "Call The Devil" album tracks. The album once again features production by band mastermind/drummer Steve "Skinny" Felton, as well as the return of Matt Wallace (FAITH NO MORE, 3 DOORS DOWN) on mixing, also recognized for his work on MUSHROOMHEAD's iconic album "XIII". The album is also the band's first to feature mastering from Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT, EPICA, ARCH ENEMY).

In a 2024 interview with Belgian Jasper, Steve "Skinny" Felton spoke about the countless lineup changes MUSHROOMHEAD has gone through since its formation more than three decades ago. Asked if it is difficult finding members who are the right fit musically as well as on an artistic level, he responded: "I think when you're with the right creative people and there's a very similar mindset, and being very collaborative and open to critiquing and just hearing other people's ideas through, there's a bit of a balancing act, for sure; it's not always easy. But there's also an excitement. New blood brings new character to the table in many respects, and sometimes you don't know what you're going to get. So I think that is a little intriguing to me personally, especially in the artist realm. It's almost like stepping out of your comfort zone into the unknown. And you end up with something that you never thought you would or never really imagined before. So, it's a yin-yang type of thing, man… It's difficult, and if you have the patience and you have the like mindset with the people you're collaborating with, man, you can come up with some things that you never dreamed of."

Felton also addressed MUSHROOMHEAD's musical evolution and how it has been affected by the constant changes in personnel over the years. He said: "Well, I definitely think it definitely keeps it surprising because we don't even know what's gonna happen sometimes. There is the fear of that probably with many artists, that you get stale working with the same people, being, like I said, in your comfort zone. Getting out of your comfort zone to the point of you don't even know if it's gonna be anywhere near what you had before, sometimes that's scary for artists So, again, it is a difficult balance, for sure."

Referencing "Call The Devil", he said: "This is album number nine. And if people have like a good grasp on what we've done, and if you even are kind of new to it, if you looked at it almost more of like art and cinema than a traditional band and think of, like, say, Quentin Tarantino and all his movies, you know what kind of world you're getting into. And a lot of times it's the same actors and a lot of times it's the same style of movies, as far as there's gonna be comedy, there's gonna be drama, there's gonna be violence. You know what kind of world you're getting into, even if you don't know the exact characters. And he brings back a lot of the same people in different roles and same crew people, same cinematographers. So if you think in that kind of regard, that's kind of like a different way to look at what MUSHROOMHEAD does."

FEAR FACTORY's new studio album is tentatively due in 2026 via Nuclear Blast. The LP will mark FEAR FACTORY's first release with the band's latest additions, singer Milo Silvestro and drummer Pete Webber, who have been part of FEAR FACTORY's touring lineup for nearly three years.

Last October, the Italian-born Milo, who replaced FEAR FACTORY's original singer Burton C. Bell in early 2023, was asked by Music On 11 With Jimmy Black if he ever thought, before he joined FEAR FACTORY, that he would one day be singing the FF songs on stage with founding guitarist Dino Cazares and the rest of the band. He responded: "Never. Dude, the crazy thing about this whole journey is that I've always been a massive FEAR FACTORY fan — I knew every song, every lyric; it was crazy — but I have never thought or even wished that this thing could become true because, to me, it was stupid to even dream about it. It's kind of, like, you go, like, 'Oh, my favorite band is METALLICA and one day I hope that I will fill in for James Hetfield permanently.' I'm, like, [get the] fuck outta here. So, when people go, like, 'You're living a dream,' I'm, like, I'm living something that wasn't even my dream. I'm living something that is way higher than what was my expectations, which my expectations were simply just to make a living with maybe my own band or my own music, whether if it's metal, possibly metal, because it's always been like the genre that spoke to my soul the most. But I've been a musician since I was 12, 'cause of my parents, and so this is way beyond what was my expectation. So, when Dino started messaging me during the pandemic back in 2020, I was just shocked — no pun intended. And the crazy thing is that the video that I put on YouTube wasn't even meant to be in an audition. I just put a cover on YouTube because I was, like, 'Okay, I think I wanna start to be active on social media and just maybe put myself out there and just start a channel.' So the first cover that I did was a medley of 'Soul Of A New Machine' [FEAR FACTORY's debut album] songs, and, and the first guy that commented was Dino, and the rest is history."

Dino chimed in: "[Milo] really didn't know we were looking for anybody. No one really knew we were looking for anybody. I actually had put it out there that I was looking for a vocalist for [Dino's long-running side project] DIVINE HERESY and not necessarily FEAR FACTORY. So he thought that it was for DIVINE HERESY and not FEAR FACTORY at that time."

In August 2025, Dino spoke to Metalshop TV about what it has been like working with Milo. He said: "Well, it's been almost three years that we've been working with Milo Silvestro. And yeah, definitely he brings a new element to the band. He is reminiscent of what Burton sounded like back in '95, '96, maybe even '98, '99. People wanna hear those songs sang properly live, and Milo definitely delivers every night."

Earlier in August 2025, Dino talked to Neil Jones of TotalRock about the fans' reaction to Milo's addition to FEAR FACTORY, saying the vocalist was "100%" well received by the band's longtime followers. "We took him through rigorous training 'cause he was pretty much fresh off the boat," Cazares explained. "And so, everything from how he performs live on stage, how to handle the media, how to handle the criticism online. I pretty much taught him everything I knew to get through all this and to be prepared for what's to come."

Asked when he knew that he definitely made the right choice by picking Milo to front FEAR FACTORY after a split with Bell, Dino said: "Right in the rehearsal room. He was the only guy that showed up that didn't have to look at his phone for the lyrics, what he sang. I had a P.A. I played instrumentals through the P.A. And whoever was auditioning, I gave him the mic. Everybody was, like, 'Oh…' Milo was prepared. And then he was so prepared, he was saying, 'What about this song? I'm, like, 'Oh, okay.' Put another song. And then through the course of three days, he did 15 songs. And he didn't have to look at the fucking lyrics."

In a separate interview with the Mike James Rock ShowMilo spoke about what it has been like spending most of the last two and a half years on the road with such an internationally acclaimed metal act as FEAR FACTORY. He responded: "Yeah. I'm really thankful for all the fans that are accepting with open arms this new lineup of FEAR FACTORY because it's really not an easy thing… It's a really big legacy and we're trying to honor it as much as we can."

He continued: "I'm a really meticulous, picky individual when it comes to replicating something. We're playing 'Demanufacture' in its entirety [on the current tour], so I went back to the stems of the record and even listened to vocals closely and just tried to replicate every nuance that Burt did. So, yeah, we try to make it right and we appreciate that the fans are supporting this."

Elaborating on the way he approaches singing the parts which were originally written and recorded by Bell, the Italian-born Silvestro said: "I try to sneak in some bits of my vocal personality, but not too much to change it completely. I try to sound like the original singer, because his vocal legacy of the band is such an iconic vocal sound, and you wanna nail that style. I'm still working on playing a cappella and try to nail the sound more and more and more because I think this band deserves it."

Asked if he ever has to "take stock" and realize that he is now actually the vocalist of FEAR FACTORY, a band that he had been listening to for so many years, Milo said: "All the time. I've always been a hardcore FEAR FACTORY fan, and for me, this is beyond crazy. When people are, like, 'This is a dream come true,' I go, like, 'This wasn't even supposed to be a dream.' My dreams were right here [raises his hand to his nose level] — maybe having some kind of success with my own bands. But this is just right here [raises his hand way above his head] or maybe even higher. It's so crazy to the point of fucking with your brain… [It's] so surreal that it's kind of like a drug for my brain. Like, what's going on? I mean, I love it. Also, it wasn't like most of the bands, like Dino, all these artists, they progressively went higher and higher when they were young. In my case, I spent most of my life, up until I was 32, 33, as a local musician in Rome [Italy], and then all of a sudden — boom — big stages and festivals, interviews, being known. And I'm, like, what's going on? But it's cool — don't get me wrong — but sometimes it's just, like, 'Whoa.'"

Also in early August 2025, Cazares told Slovakia's Tomketoviny about Silvestro and Webber: "The fans are reacting great [to the new lineup]. It's been all positive reaction. Milo, obviously, he auditioned 'cause we were looking for a vocalist. We got more than 300 submissions of a videotape of… This was during COVID, so a lot of people couldn't get on a plane and come see me. So a lot of it was just done online. And so we had a lot of submissions, and it was a lot of stuff to go through. But one stood out, and that was Milo. And that was pretty much how he got the gig. When the travel ban was lifted, he was able to fly into L.A. and physically auditioned. So that worked out. And Pete — we had another drummer at the time [Mike Heller], but our drummer had some prior commitments and he couldn't make it. And then Pete filled in and we decided to keep Pete. We liked his attitude, we liked the way he played, and that's really important."

FEAR FACTORY's current lineup features Cazares, Silvestro, Webber and Tony Campos on bass.

Silvestro's addition to FEAR FACTORY was officially announced in February 2023.

FEAR FACTORY played its first headlining concert with Silvestro and Webber on May 5, 2023 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

FEAR FACTORY's latest album, "Aggression Continuum", was released in June 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP, which was recorded primarily in 2017, featured Cazares, Heller and Bell.

In September 2020, Bell issued a statement officially announcing his departure from FEAR FACTORY, saying that he "cannot align" himself with someone whom he does not trust or respect, apparently referring to Cazares.

Bell later told Kerrang! magazine that his split with FEAR FACTORY had been a long time coming. "It's been on my mind for a while," he said. "These lawsuits [over the rights to the FEAR FACTORY name] just drained me. The egos. The greed. Not just from bandmembers, but from the attorneys involved. I just lost my love for it."