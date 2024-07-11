MY DYING BRIDE's AARON STAINTHORPE Releases Second Single From His New Band HIGH PARASITE

HIGH PARASITE, the new band fronted by Aaron Stainthorpe of MY DYING BRIDE, has unveiled its second single, "Grave Intentions", in anticipation of the arrival of HIGH PARASITE's debut album, "Forever We Burn", scheduled for release on September 27 via Candlelight / Spinefarm.

Comments HIGH PARASITE bass player Tombs: "The song is a narrative/warning of how overwhelmingly and dangerously obsessed some can become living vicariously through the Internet and social media; the decay of real human interaction/connection, and the reactions to being cut out and blocked from other people's online life.”

HIGH PARASITE has also revealed plans to bring their particular brand of darkness to Nightrain, Bradford on September 28 for an exclusive album-release performance. Get ready to experience the raw energy and unique sound of HIGH PARASITE.

HIGH PARASITE's debut single, "Let It Fail", was released last month. It was described in a press release as "a potent blend of bold riffs, memorable choruses, and captivating grooves, enriched with electronic and industrial elements." A nihilistic anthem, it signified the start of a thrilling voyage leading up to the album in September.

"Forever We Burn" features 10 new tracks, all produced by Gregor Mackintosh (PARADISE LOST),who also adds some signature guitar lines; as a body of work, it both delves into the darker recesses of the human condition and heralds the arrival of a new name and a familiar, formidable voice.

The name (an acknowledgment of mankind as parasite-in-chief) is HIGH PARASITE; the voice is Aaron Stainthorpe — longstanding frontman with doom metal maestros, MY DYING BRIDE.

As a revered and founding pillar of MY DYING BRIDE, with a legacy spanning over three decades, the spotlight will doubtless focus on Aaron's distinctive profile, initially at least; pull back the red velvet curtains, however, and another force emerges in the form of bassist/vocalist/songwriter Tombs — a key player in the creation of HIGH PARASITE as a livin', breathin' entity.

Every song bears the indelible stamp of Stainthorpe and Tombs, their collaboration forming the dark, pulsating core of this five-piece ensemble, fleshed out by Sam Hill (rhythm guitar),Jonny Hunter (lead guitar) and Dan Brown (drums).

Comments Aaron: "The band has been lurking in the shadows, developing, growing, and evolving, and is now ready to unveil its own brand of darkness to the world. Skating the lines between metal, gothic rock and dark synth-pop, HIGH PARASITE is here, and death pop is born!"

He adds: "This is not a side project. It's a new touring and recording band, and with 'Forever We Burn', our debut studio album, we're showing our love for all things gothic and grand, along with a collective belief that dark music doesn't have to be confined to the shadows."

"Forever We Burn" track listing:

01. Forever We Burn

02. My Syndrome

03. Grave Intentions

04. Wasn't Human

05. Concentric Nightmares

06. Hate Springs Eternal

07. Parasite

08. Let It Fail

09. Widowmaker

10. We Break We Die

HIGH PARASITE will take its realm of dark music to major venues across the U.K. and Ireland in October and November in support of CRADLE OF FILTH.

CRADLE OF FILTH, BUTCHER BABIES and HIGH PARASITE tour dates:

Oct. 27 - UK - Bristol @ O2 Academy

Oct. 28 - UK - Bournemouth @ O2 Academy

Oct. 29 - UK - Birmingham @ O2 Institute

Oct. 31 - UK - London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Nov. 01 - UK - Swansea @ Patti Pavilion

Nov. 02 - UK - Manchester @ Damnation Festival

Nov. 03 - UK - Nottingham @ Rock City

Nov. 05 - IRE - Belfast @ Limelight

Nov. 06 - IRE - Dublin @ Academy

Nov. 07 - UK - Glasgow @ SWG3

Nov. 08 - UK - Newcastle @ NX

Photo credit: Andy Ford