NANCY WILSON Says TRUMP's Military Parade Used HEART's 'Barracuda' 'Without Permission Or Authorization'

HEART guitarist Nancy Wilson has blasted the Trump administration for using the band's classic song "Barracuda" at Saturday's (June 14) military parade in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary. The military parade coincided with U.S. president Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

Last night, Nancy took to her social media to write: "Earlier today, during a parade held in support of our nation's military and organized by President Donald Trump, the song 'Barracuda' by HEART was played without permission or authorization from us.

"'Barracuda', written and performed by Ann [Wilson, HEART singer] and I, is a powerful piece of music that was never intended for political use.

"As daughters of a U.S. Marine Corps major, we hold a deep and abiding respect for the men and women who serve in our Armed Forces. On a day meant to honor that service, it's important that music used in such settings reflects not only the tone of the event but also the wishes of the artists who created it."

Nancy included a photo of her wearing a hat that said "No Kings But Us", a reference to the "No Kings" protests across the country on Saturday denouncing what organizers described as Trump's authoritarian policies.

The military parade featured dozens of armored tanks and artillery vehicles, such as HIMARS, army aircraft, including Black Hawk helicopters and Apaches, and more than 6,000 uniformed troops.

Instrumental versions of "Barracuda" and JOURNEY's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" were reportedly among the songs blared during the festivities.

Attendance at Trump's parade, which came with an expected price tag of between $25 million and $45 million, was reportedly dwarfed by the millions who showed up at roughly 2,000 anti-Trump "No Kings" protests in cities and towns all over the U.S.

The Wilson sisters previously objected to "Barracuda" being used for political purposes in 2008 when then-Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin played the song at the Republican National Convention.

Ann told The Hill in a 2018 interview that "Barracuda" could be used by just about any candidate in the 2020 election if they desired. "I think anybody but Trump," she clarified. She also noted that she "definitely wouldn't" vote for Trump in the 2020 election.

This past March, Nancy told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that she feels "embarrassed" to call herself an American in this day and age.

According to Billboard, the performing rights organizations BMI and ASCAP require political campaigns to obtain licenses to use songs in their catalogs, with a caveat in the license that allows songwriters to object to usage in a political campaign. At both ASCAP and BMI, members can request to withdraw their music from political-campaign licenses.

Photo credit: Epiphone / Prime PR Group, Inc.