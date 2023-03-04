NAPALM DEATH Frontman Breaks Ankle Onstage In Munich, Refuses To Cancel Tour Dates

NAPALM DEATH singer Mark "Barney" Greenway broke his right ankle at the February 19 stop of the band's "Campaign For Musical Destruction 2023" European tour in Munich, Germany and has been forced to play shows sitting down on a chair at the front of the stage.

The 53-year-old Greenway explained his latest injury during NAPALM DEATH's February 26 concert in Paris, France. He told the crowd: "[I] broke an ankle on stage in Munich seven nights ago. So I've got another five fucking weeks in this thing, but I'm gonna make the fucking most of it.

"Needless to say, there may have been an option for me to not do the gigs, but that is not what I do or what I don't do. I wanted to go [and play the gigs], and that is it.

"So, once again, apologies and thanks for your patience in advance."

Greenway previously injured his right ankle during NAPALM DEATH's fall 2019 U.S. tour with SICK OF IT ALL and MUNICIPAL WASTE.

Last year, Barney told Knotfest that his love of NAPALM DEATH stops him from ever getting fatigued.

"Yeah, I'm not interested in doing that [phoning it in]. If this becomes a general theme within the band or individually with me as a person in NAPALM DEATH, I'd rather just stay home," he said. "I don't want to inflict that on people. It's not for me. It's got to be the very best we can make it. Whether it's a live gig or whether it's an album that comes out."

He continued: "Everything's always subjective, but we can always do the best that we can do and that's just it really. I love it. I love NAPALM DEATH. It was my favorite band before I joined and I think it still is. And for that reason, I'll do my very best. I mean everybody has their off days, don't get me wrong, when you're not feeling so good. Everybody's human. You have days where stuff's going on maybe back home that you can't really be involved in because you're away. But I think, in the main, when NAPALM DEATH goes out on stage it's got to be 100%, nothing less."

In February 2022, NAPALM DEATH released a new mini-album, "Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes", via Century Media Records.

"Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes" is a partner recording to NAPALM DEATH's latest album, "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", concluding matters through vital, tumultuous grindcore and shockwave ambience.

The eight-song "Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes" comes with a total playing time of 29 minutes and is available as a limited CD digipak, vinyl as well as in the digital album format.

"Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism" came out in September 2020 via Century Media Records. The band's 16th studio LP was recorded with longtime producer Russ Russell and features artwork by Frode Sylthe.

