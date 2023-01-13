NEAL SCHON's Wife Says Two JOURNEY Bandmembers Are 'Adamantly' Against GREGG ROLIE's Return

Two members of JOURNEY are adamantly against the return of the band's co-founder Gregg Rolie for the upcoming 50th-anniversary tour, according to guitarist Neal Schon's wife.

Earlier this month, Schon hinted that Rolie would make an appearance on the band's upcoming trek, presumably in the place of longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain, with whom Neal has been publicly feuding.

However, Michaele Schon says that not every member of JOURNEY is on board with the lineup change. On Thursday (January 12),she took to social media to let fans know that she and her husband were looking forward to "seeing everyone soon on tour" and noted that legendary guitarist Jeff Beck's recent passing "has shown us that along with so many who are in Heaven now we see how very precious time is." She then added: "TWO BAND MEMBERS are 'adamant 'NO ' fighting against Gregg Rolie to return .

"Life is so precious Neal and Gregg agree , who wants to have that feeling , truly sad . Music is for inspiration and joy!

"Everyone LOVES you Gregg ROLIE and respects who you are and ALL You have been and are to JOURNEY, for without YOU picking up Neal Schön from school , JOURNEY would not exist .

"Neal Schön and Gregg ROLIE will be somewhere Together at least one time this Year in Honor of what they began in 1972.

"Faith . Let's ask God to find a way for them. Let's pray for forgiveness for those who hurt Gregg ROLIE and hope they learn what spirituality is someday."

On Tuesday (January 10),Cain said that he will be hitting the road with JOURNEY next month despite Schon's suggestions to the contrary.

Less than two weeks ago, Schon addressed Rolie's participation in JOURNEY's upcoming run of dates in a social media post. After Neal shared a graphic for JOURNEY's 50th anniversary on his Facebook page, a fan commented: "I am SO looking forward to this. Please tell me Gregg Rollie is coming along for the ride! He's the better keyboard player and a co-founder it only seems right. Timing couldn't be better either!!!!" In response, Neal wrote: "you'll be seeing him".

Last month, Cain fired back at Schon when the JOURNEY guitarist called him a "hypocrite" for performing the band's 1981 hit song "Don't Stop Believin'" at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property. Cain, whose wife, Paula White-Cain, is the former president's self-styled spiritual adviser, played the track in November with a backup chorus of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

"Neal Schon should look in the mirror when he accuses me of causing harm to the JOURNEY brand," Cain said in a statement. "I have watched him damage our brand for years and am a victim of both his — and his wife's — bizarre behavior."

An attorney for Schon sent a cease-and-desist letter to Cain after he performed at Trump's Florida estate.

The latest legal move came a few weeks after Schon filed a lawsuit against Cain in California state court, alleging that Cain set up an American Express card without telling Schon and that "millions of JOURNEY funds have flowed through it." Cain, for his part, accused Schon of misusing the card, citing his "excessive spending and extravagant lifestyle."

A month earlier, former JOURNEY singer Steve Perry took legal action against both Schon and Cain, asking them to stop registering federal trademarks on the names of many of the band's hits.

Rolie was JOURNEY's first singer, though his role quickly diminished when Perry arrived in 1977. Gregg left JOURNEY in 1980, just before the band achieved its commercial heights.

JOURNEY's tour with TOTO will kick off on February 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Presented by AEG Presents, the "Freedom Tour 2023" will make stops in Austin, Montreal and Memphis before wrapping April 25 at the brand-new Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California.

The 2023 run includes rescheduled dates in Washington, D.C., plus Hartford, Toronto and Quebec, which were postponed last year due to the coronavirus.