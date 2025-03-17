NEIL PEART's Brother DANNY PEART Dies Of Same Type Of Cancer That Killed RUSH Drummer

Neil Peart's brother Danny Peart died of glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive type of brain cancer, on Thursday, March 13. His death came just over four years after the loss of the RUSH drummer, who also succumbed to glioblastoma in January 2020.

Neil and Danny's sister Nancy Peart Burkholder confirmed Danny's passing in a post in the Peart Family Events Facebook group. She wrote in part about her brother: "On this dreary Sunday it is with great sadness that we share that this past Thursday evening we lost our third Peart man and 2nd brother, Danny, after his year and a half battle with glioblastoma (brain cancer).

"Danny shared our amazing Peart traits that all of our men carried, a true gentleman with a kind heart and generous spirit.

"We will be planting a tree at Lakeside Park beside our Father's tree and Neil's pavilion and will have a new award starting at this year's golf tournament for 'Sportsmanship' as this was his true self. It is ironic that his golf team has repeatedly come in 2nd place!"

Danny Peart was born in Port Dalhousie, Ontario, Canada. He later moved to Vancouver, where he lived with his wife Janette Lindley and their two sons, Max and Nick. He has worked as a Globe And Mail paperboy, a bartender, a farm equipment parts manager and a personal trainer.

Danny Peart was an accomplished writer and a member of the League Of Canadian Poets. He studied writing with renowned authors such as Gloria Sawai, Zsuzsi Gartner and Ernest Hemingway, and published two notable collections: "Stark Naked In A Laundromat" (2016),with a foreword by Neil Peart, and "Another Mountain To Climb" (2017). He also wrote two other books, "Ruined By Love", which contains 37 poems about family and friendship, and "Not Quite So Handsome", also a collection of poems.

During an October 2023 appearance on the "Something For Nothing: A RUSH Fancast", Danny Peart stated about Neil: "The nice thing about it is that he will be remembered. He was the type of artist that was so singular and so talented and so hardworking. So he is gonna be remembered as one of the top 10 live drummers ever. They'll argue about his place, but you and I will be so happy we saw Neil Peart play live. We saw him solo, and we've never seen anything like that before. And so he'll be remembered, certainly, as a rock drummer. I hope he'll be remembered as a writer. Almost all of his books are still in print. And so I think he's got a legacy there, especially with 'Ghost Rider[: Travels On The Healing Road]'. I think that is a wonderful book to give somebody that needs healing after losing somebody. I think he'll be remembered, certainly, by his friends. And I think — I don't know; time will tell — but all of us, when we write, when you're a musician, all of us are trying to last. We'd like to be remembered that we did make a difference, that we showed up and gave it our best shot, and certainly Neil's… You can see — the legacy since people heard that Neil had died, his legacy has been so huge. We are all overwhelmed by how much people cared."

Neil Peart died on January 7, 2020 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma. He was 67 years old.

RUSH waited three days to announce Peart's passing, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

Glioblastoma kills more than 10,000 Americans a year, according to the National Brain Tumor Society. It is the same disease that killed senators John McCain and Edward Kennedy, and Beau Biden, the son of former U.S. president Joe Biden.

Glioblastoma, also known as GBM, has no known cure, according to People magazine. Standard treatment involves surgery to remove the tumor (if possible),followed by radiation and chemotherapy. The disease is considered a highly invasive tumor in the central nervous system because its cells reproduce extremely quickly. Those who are diagnosed with the malignant tumor have a median survival rate of about 14 to 14.5 months.

Peart was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Ringo Starr of THE BEATLES; Keith Moon of THE WHO; Ginger Baker of CREAM and Stewart Copeland of THE POLICE.