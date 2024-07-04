New CRADLE OF FILTH Album Is Finished; First Single To Arrive In October

In a new interview with Hayley Leggs of TotalRock, CRADLE OF FILTH frontman Dani Filth revealed that the band's new album is "finished". He added: "The new single will come out at the beginning of October prior to our European tour… So, yeah, new single prior to the album that's coming out — I'm going to say end of February, but I'd be lying. 'Cause I've got no idea. But it's around that time."

This past May, Filth told Australia's Heavy about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2021's "Existence Is Futile" album: "We've already done our [collaborative] track with [pop superstar and noted CRADLE OF FILTH fan] Ed Sheeran, although that'll be probably coming out on the special edition of the new album, but I can't really talk much more about that, all legalities and what have you. We should be dropping a new single, actually, around the time of the Australian tour [in September 2024], maybe a little bit later… [The single] should be [out] probably about the same time, with the album being dropped around March next year."

He continued: "The album we started last July, and our record company was, like, 'Why are you taking so long?' It's, like, 'Well, because we're on tour.' We started the album [and then] we literally went off on tour for two months. So, yeah, we've been very, very busy."

Asked about the musical direction of the new CRADLE OF FILTH material, Dani said: "It's a step on from the last record. Same production values, same producer, although we always approach it from a different way, so it does sound a lot different. I can't go too much into it because no matter what I say, it's not really gonna justify or do do justice to the tracks on there. It's very hard to explain. It's got [elements of] 'Dusk... And Her Embrace' vibe-wise. Vocally, it's a bit of everything. It's an aggressive record. It's a very catchy record. Yeah, it's just something that's gonna really please our fans. We've worked very hard on it. And the last record was received really well, 'Existence Is Futile'. It's an advancement from that. But it's not because I'm being told, 'Keep it calm. You can't talk about the record yet.' It's very difficult to talk about something that's got so much in it."

Last year, CRADLE OF FILTH released its first live album in over 20 years, "Trouble And Their Double Lives", via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the USA, Europe, Australia and beyond during the band's "Cryptoriana" world tour and dates following. Produced, mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios, with recording captured by Danny B, the effort not only featured a slew of fan favorites encompassing the band's discography but also two bonus tracks and two entirely brand new songs, "She Is A Fire" and "Demon Prince Regent".

Asked in an interview with Decibel if the two new songs on the record indicate what the next CRADLE OF FILTH album will sound like, vocalist Dani Filth said: "Maybe a little bit but no. It's pretty hard to explain, I can't really talk about it. The new album has a 'Dusk… And Her Embrace' vibe to it. But no, we moved on from that. We started writing as a collective after that, these were stopgap songs that originally were intended toward a new album but because of the pandemic, it delayed everything and they found themselves out there. We just thought it was best to put them on the new record."

He added: "A record takes up so much of your time. It's a monument to a band's career, a lot of effort gone into it, a lot of time gone into it. It deserves its own sort of place and each album will have its own unique identity that's in place due to whatever outside due influence is happening at the time. People in the band, when they recorded, there's so many things that determine what an album's about. Of course each and every one is hopefully going to have a very strong and different identity to the previous one and also the future one."

In May 2023, Dani was asked by BLABBERMOUTH.NET if he envisions the next CRADLE OF FILTH studio album staying in the same vein as "Cryptoriana" or "Existence Is Futile". He responded: "It's not going to be a million miles away from that. I've been working on some of the material today. We're putting the finishing touches on the songs we're going to record, whether all of them make the grade or not. It has a 'Dusk… And Her Embrace' vibe to them. Musically, it plays across 'Dusk' and 'Midian', but lyrically, and the vibe of it, it has a 'Dusk… And Her Embrace' feel to it. I don't know why. History repeats itself. Maybe it's because we wrote 'Dusk' around this particular time of year, but it has that vibe. It sounds great, but I would say that, wouldn't I?"

Photo credit: Anthony Ponce