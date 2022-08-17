NEW FOUND GLORY Guitarist CHAD GILBERT Undergoes Surgery For Tumor In The Spine

Guitarist Chad Gilbert of the long-running pop-punk band NEW FOUND GLORY has undergone surgery for a tumor in the spine.

Earlier today (Wednesday, August 17),Chad shared a few photos from the hospital and he included the following message: "Got out of surgery yesterday afternoon! Things went really well. They were able to remove almost all of it besides a microscopic amount of tumor that was in the bone. Once we get test results back from the tissue, we'll be able to blast it with whatever treatment it needs so we can keep it at bay or even kill it completely.

"Pheochromocytomas and paragangliomas are very rare tumors. So it is a very strategic process to treat them. But all news has been good so far for what the situation is and things have been going great! First two nurses I saw post-op were big NFG fans which was really special. Their compassion and love me feel not alone.

"I have two rods and five screws in my back and now have one less rib. But I'm stronger than ever. Robo-Chad is on a mission!"

Gilbert's latest health setback comes less than a year after he was diagnosed with pheochromocytoma, a rare type of tumor that develops in the adrenal glands, small glands on the top of the kidneys. A week after his December 2021 diagnosis, the now-41-year-old musician underwent successful surgery to remove the tumor and declared in late January that he was "cancer free".

Last year's pheochromocytoma diagnosis was not Gilbert's first cancer scare. Back in 2010, he underwent thyroid surgery to remove a suspicious lump. While he was recovering from that operation, guitarist Anthony Raneri of BAYSIDE stepped in for Gilbert on NEW FOUND GLORY's tour.

In December 2021, NEW FOUND GLORY gave fans an early Christmas gift — a holiday album, "December's Here", out now via Hopeless Records. NEW FOUND GLORY helped fans get into the holiday spirit with eleven original songs, including singles "Somber Christmas" and "Holiday Records".

Earlier in 2021, NEW FOUND GLORY released a new deluxe album, "Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!!""Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!!" featured six new songs that the band wrote and recorded during the pandemic, including singles "Backseat" and "The Last Redeye".

NEW FOUND GLORY is Gilbert, Jordan Pundik (lead vocals),Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).