New OZZY OSBOURNE Documentary To Detail His Parkinson's Battle And Other Health Issues

A new Ozzy Osbourne documentary, "No Escape From Now", is currently in production at Paramount+. The feature-length project, which is slated to premiere later this year, will "reveal the devastating setbacks" the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer has "faced since his fateful fall in 2019," according to a press release.

"This is Ozzy Osbourne like you've never seen before: an honest, warm and deeply personal portrait of one of the greatest rock stars of all time, detailing how the singer's world shuddered to a halt six years ago, forcing him to contemplate who he really is, confront his own mortality and question whether or not he can ever perform on stage for one last time," the documentary's logline reads. "Addressing his health issues and impact of his Parkinson's diagnosis, the film showcases the central role music continues to play in Ozzy's life — also proving his mischievous sense of humor remains resolutely intact despite it all."

Directed by BAFTA winner Tania Alexander ("Gogglebox"),the doc began filming in 2022 during the sessions for Osbourne's 13th album "Patient Number 9" and will continue through what the 76-year-British-born musician is calling his final performance with BLACK SABBATH in his original hometown of Birmingham, England on July 5.

"The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I've been through. There's been times when I thought my number was up," Osbourne said in a statement. "But making music and making two albums saved me. I'd have gone nuts without music."

He added: "My fans have supported me for so many years, and I really want to thank them and say a proper goodbye to them. That is what the Villa Park show is about."

"This film is an honest account of what has happened to Ozzy during the last few years. It shows how hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown while dealing with a number of serious health issues, including Parkinson's," Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne added. "It's about the reality of his life now. We have worked with a production team we trust and have allowed them the freedom to tell the story openly. We hope that story will inspire people that are facing similar issues to Ozzy."

"Given our storied past with Ozzy, Sharon and the whole family, we were determined to land this project and look forward to sharing it with his legions of fans and global audiences on Paramount+ later this year," Bruce Gillmer, president of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for Paramount as well as chief content officer of Music for Paramount+, said in a statement.

The documentary will be produced by U.K. production house Echo Velvet in partnership with the Osbournes and MTV Entertainment Studios. Gillmer and Amanda Culkowski will executive produce the project for MTV Entertainment Studios alongside Phil Alexander for Echo Velvet and Sharon Osbourne for Sharon Osbourne Management.

"No Escape From Now" will feature interviews with Sharon and the couple's children as well as Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH),Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES),Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan (TOOL),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Zakk Wylde, producer Andrew Watt and friend/musician Billy Morrison.