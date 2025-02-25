BEARTOOTH, I PREVAIL, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE And PARKWAY DRIVE To Team Up For 'Summer Of Loud' 2025 Tour

Sound Talent Group/Live Nation has announced the "Summer Of Loud" tour — an epic bill featuring hard rock platinum acts, genre mainstays, and up and comers. The tour features four rotating headliners, who are the heavyweights of the genre: BEARTOOTH, I PREVAIL, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and PARKWAY DRIVE. The support headliners are THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA and THE AMITY AFFLICTION. TX2 will open June 22 through July 2; KINGDOM OF GIANTS will open July 5 through July 15; and DARK DIVINE will serve as openers from July 16 through July 27.

The tour kicks off June 21 in West Palm Beach, Florida and winds through North America before wrapping on July 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will make its way to amphitheaters across the country and will undoubtedly thrill fans of modern hard rock and heavy metal with its explosive lineup that is truly a "can't miss" event of the summer.

In addition, the tour will be donating $1 from each ticket sold to Living The Dream Foundation, non-profit foundation that helps children and young adults living with life-threatening illnesses stay positive, maintain hope, and appreciate every day, regardless of their affliction.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, February 26 at 12 p.m. (noon) ET and end on Thursday, February 27 at 11:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BMSOL25" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, autographed poster, exclusive VIP merch item and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

"'Summer Of Loud' is gonna be a clinic in metalcore ass-whoopery, and it's an absolute honor to be a part of this epic tour with such good company. Strap in for one of the most fun summer shows of your life," says BEARTOOTH singer Caleb Shomo.

"The 'Summer Of Loud' tour is about to be the best metal tour of the year," states I PREVAIL's Eric Vanlerberghe. "Where else can you see some of the best modern metal bands all on the same stage? It's going to be a tour you don't wanna miss."

"This summer tour has shaped up to be a huge and exciting line up," says KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach. "I am honored and stoked to be able to share the stage with such solid and killer bands. I feel a deep sense of purpose with this new album and to be able to play some of these songs on stages across the U.S. and Canada. This is the tour of the summer!"

PARKWAY DRIVE's Winston McCall weighs in, saying: "'Summer Of Loud', yep, that sounds correct. This is the literal definition of a stacked lineup; it's straight-up insane. Nothing but power from top to bottom, this is going to be a summer to remember. So stoked to be part of it, so siked to bring the carnage and chaos. Let's fucking GO!!!"

"Summer Of Loud" 2025 tour dates:

June 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 24 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

June 26 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion

June 27 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 28 - Houston, TX _ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 01 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 02 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

July 05 - Irvine, CA - Great Park Live

July 06 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

July 08 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 09 - Denver, CO - The JunkYard

July 11 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

July 12 - Green Bay, WI - Capital Credit Union Park

July 13 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 18 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration

July 19 - York, PA - York State Fair

July 20 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 23 - Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 24 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 27 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion