NEW YEARS DAY Releases New Single 'I Still Believe'

Rock band NEW YEARS DAY has shared a new song "I Still Believe". The track is taken from the group's fifth studio album, "Half Black Heart", which will arrive on March 1. It follows previously released singles "Secrets", "Vampyre" and "Hurts Like Hell". It was actually the first track written for the record — dating back to summer of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW YEARS DAY singer Ash Costello states: "Personally, I felt lost and uncertain about what lay ahead. However, a voice within me urged me to persevere, to never give up, and to maintain faith that things would eventually fall into place as they were meant to. I realized the importance of not overthinking and simply embracing the present moment. 'I Still Believe' is a heartfelt anthem dedicated to anyone in need of a reminder that with unwavering self-belief, anything is possible."

Costello previously said that "Half Black Heart" "holds a deep significance for us. While it's common for musicians to express affection for their albums, this one truly stands out to me," she revealed. "It feels like the culmination of all the hard work and growth we've experienced while creating our previous albums coming together. We've taken everything we've learned from those songs and poured it into this record."

She continued: "One of the reasons why 'Half Black Heart' is so special is because we were able to reunite with our original lineup. By adding Jeremy Valentyne, Brandon Wolfe and Trixx to the mix, we tapped into the original sound that initially defined NEW YEARS DAY. It allowed it to evolve into an authentic representation of who we are today!

"The title 'Half Black Heart' visually symbolizes the essence of our band. It represents the duality that has always been a part of us — half red, half black; half heavy, half poppy; half dark, half fun, half metal and half rock. We have always embraced our unique identity, but with this album, we truly harnessed the fearlessness that NEW YEARS DAY embodies and translated it into our music."

NEW YEARS DAY was featured on WWE NXT's "Halloween Havoc", where band performed recent singles "Vampyre" and "Hurts Like Hell".

Kerrang! magazine counts NEW YEARS DAY among an elite handful of bands inspiring the next generation. Led by "the vibrant force of nature that is frontwoman Ash Costello," NEW YEARS DAY unleash anthems of discontent and empowerment, delivered with gothic flair and theatrical bombast.

It's a sound that crashed into the Mainstream Rock Top 40 for the first time in 2019 with a top 15 rock radio charting single "Shut Up" followed up by the cathartic "Hurts Like Hell", which finished 2022 as one of SiriusXM Octane's Top 25 songs of the year. Each successive victory is a celebration of hard-fought creative freedom, unstoppable determination, and dedicated fans. Throngs of diehards and newcomers alike sing and sweat along with NEW YEARS DAY, at festivals, in clubs, or on tours with HALESTORM, FALLING IN REVERSE, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, ICE NINE KILLS and IN THIS MOMENT.

Saints and sinners, victims and victors. In sound and vision, NEW YEARS DAY walk the line between darkness and light. The band's duality comes to fruition on "Half Black Heart", an unrepentant and unashamed album championing discovery, from the darkest secrets to one's inner strength.

Unrestrained fury collides with arena-ready glamor, confrontational DIY passion, and melodic hooks. "Hurts Like Hell", "Vampyre", "Bulletproof", "Fearless", the title track, and the rest of "Half Black Heart" join an already impressive catalog of songs, like "Come For Me", "Skeletons", "Kill Or Be Killed" and "Shut Up". Fans have streamed "Angel Eyes" more than 14 million times on Spotify alone.

"Victim To Villain" (2013),"Malevolence" (2015) and "Unbreakable" (2019) deeply resonate with listeners who cherish them as timeless keepsakes, marking different times in their own personal evolution. It's because Costello, who skillfully conjures horror and comic book aesthetics as allegory, is one of them.

In cinematic music videos, transcendent live performances, and daily interaction (virtual or in-person) with like-minded misfits, t NEW YEARS DAY makes pleasure from pain. Even when it hurts like hell.

"Half Black Heart" track listing:

01. Vampyre

02. Half Black Heart

03. Hurts Like Hell

04. Secrets

05. Fearless

06. Bullet Proof

07. Burn It All Down

08. Enemy

09. I Still Believe

10. Unbreak My Heart

11. So Sick

12. Creature Of Habit

NEW YEARS DAY is:

Ash Costello - Vocals

Nikki Misery - Lead Guitar

Jeremy Valentyne - Guitar

Brandon Wolfe - Bass

Trixx - Drums

Photo credit: Matt Akana